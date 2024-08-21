Shaquille O'Neal Once Rapped About Punching An NBA Peer In The Face
Shaquille O'Neal made it clear from the jump he was not to be messed with.
In the case of former Detroit Pistons guard Alvin Robertson, it was both on the court and on a rap record.
An old clip is resurfacing of a game between the Pistons and the Orlando Magic during O'Neal's rookie season in 1992. Bill Laimbeer was holding down O'Neal. Robertson came in the mix and O'Neal delivered a vicious blow, leading to both players needing separation.
Afterward, Charles Barkley was asked by NBA analyst Doug Collins to respond to the incident. He responded as only he could.
"Well these teams are trying to play physical," he said. "If they want to play physical they got to be able to back it up. So I hope it was a good shot cause he gonna get fined a lot."
O'Neal was fined $10,000 plus suspended for a game. Robertson was later ejected from the game for shoving Magic point guard Scott Skiles. He was fined $7,500.
Despite the friction, the Magic defeated the Pistons 105-91.
Later, O'Neal bragged about the moment in his song "Where Ya At?" featuring Phife Dogg off his 1993 album Shaq Diesel
He rapped "I’ve got mad props so why would you exploit, punch you in your face like that kid from Detroit”.
