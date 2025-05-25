Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb In LeBron-Jordan Agents Debate
LeBron James and Michael Jordan have taken a backseat to their agents the past week. David Falk, who represented Jordan during his playing days, threw the first punch by saying his client would have won 15 titles if he followed James' method of hopping teams. That led to James' agent, Rich Paul, claiming his guy faced more media criticism than Jordan because of the 24-hour news cycle.
The ordeal eventually drew the attention of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who has covered both players. Smith sided with Jordan's agent because he disagreed with the notion of James facing more criticism because of people like Skip Bayless.
Here's what Smith said on his show:
"What shows are built strictly to criticize LeBron James," Smith said. "See, this is the BS. This is the BS. We cover the sport. It's a 24-hour news cycle. There are plenty of positive things said about LeBron on every show. Every show!! This is where the whining and moaning accusation come from him and his camp. What 24-hour, 365 news cycle has shows built strictly to criticize him?"
The Jordan-LeBron debate is reaching the status of best in sports history. It already sparked arguments between fans and former players but now agents have entered the discussion.
