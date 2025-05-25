Back In The Day NBA

Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb In LeBron-Jordan Agents Debate

Shandel Richardson

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

LeBron James and Michael Jordan have taken a backseat to their agents the past week. David Falk, who represented Jordan during his playing days, threw the first punch by saying his client would have won 15 titles if he followed James' method of hopping teams. That led to James' agent, Rich Paul, claiming his guy faced more media criticism than Jordan because of the 24-hour news cycle.



The ordeal eventually drew the attention of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who has covered both players. Smith sided with Jordan's agent because he disagreed with the notion of James facing more criticism because of people like Skip Bayless.

Here's what Smith said on his show:


"What shows are built strictly to criticize LeBron James," Smith said. "See, this is the BS. This is the BS. We cover the sport. It's a 24-hour news cycle. There are plenty of positive things said about LeBron on every show. Every show!! This is where the whining and moaning accusation come from him and his camp. What 24-hour, 365 news cycle has shows built strictly to criticize him?"

The Jordan-LeBron debate is reaching the status of best in sports history. It already sparked arguments between fans and former players but now agents have entered the discussion.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate explains why he was blackballed from the NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts Donald Trump

Tim Hardaway still sore about Chris Webber leaving Golden State

Follow our coverage on Facebook to talk more about this battle of the NBA agent heavyweights.

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here