That Time Shaquille O'Neal Took A Crap In Teammate's Shoe Over Donuts
Hazing is part of the sports culture.
Some players participate while others tend to avoid it. It's probably best to adhere to NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal's requests.
His Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Devean George, was supposed to pick up snacks for the team but didn't come through.
"I remember one time Devean George was supposed to have got the donuts or whatever," Lakers teammate Tyronn Lue said on the Draymond Green podcast. "But he didn't do it. Shaq said, `alright, I'm gonna get you."'
O'Neal got George back in the nastiest of the ways. Lue explained what happened next.
"So we getting ready for a game," Lue said. "Devean George, I think, went and worked out on the court. He came back, he was getting taped or whatever. Shaq goes in the bathroom, takes [George's] shoe in there. He [craps] in his shoe. And so he takes it and knocks it all the way down so it goes to the front of the shoe. Devean comes back, goes to put his shoe on, and he stuck his foot in some [crap]."
BARKLEY SAYS SHAQ ROAD COATTAILS
Charles Barkley and O'Neal often argue on Inside The NBA on TNT but it reached a boil during Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cavaliers.
O'Neal used the postgame to criticize Barkley's lack of Finals experience.
"Chuck, you have no idea what we're talking about because you've only been to the Finals once," O'Neal said. "
Barkley only played in the Finals, leading the Phoenix Suns there in 1993. They lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games despite having the league's best record. It was the last series Jordan won before his first retirement.
Shaq did this to Chuck… 😂 #nba #insidethenba #nbaontnt #charlesbarkley #shaq
Barkley fired back by saying O'Neal benefitted from playing with fellow Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade (Miami) and Kobe Bryant (Lakers).
O'Neal made six Finals appearances, winning four times. He won three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. He lost once with the Lakers in 2004 and with the Orlando Magic in 1995.
"Because I wasn't riding on Dwyane Wade's and Kobe Bryant's coattails," Barkley responded. "I'm just letting you know. If I would've been riding on Kobe's coattails and Dwyane Wade's and Alonzo Mourning, Derek Fisher, I forgot him and Rick Fox ..."
The discussion ended with O'Neal threatening to throw chicken wings across the set at Barkley.
"People question why you're in the Hall of Fame anyway," O'Neal said to Barkley. "Bum."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
