Three-Time All-Star Claims Michael Jordan Wanted To Team With Larry Bird In 1980s
After his retirement from the NBA, Gilbert Arenas had made plenty of claims about the game from the 1980s and `90s.
The latest came during a recent podcast appearance when he said Michael Jordan was willing for the Chicago Bulls to accept a trade of Larry Bird from the Boston Celtics. This, apparently, was before won six championships in Chicago during the 1990s.
Arenas said he had proof from reports he received from media members during the `80s.
"I got articles from when Boston was trying to trade Larry Bird to the Bulls," Arenas said. "Jordan said he'd take a pay cut, `I can't beat him, I'll take a pay cut for him to come over here.' Most people cant get the print. I'm having editors from the `80s send me all their print work."'
The statement was a response to yesterday's generation saying LeBron James started a movement of superstars teaming together when he joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat in 2010. Arenas says that mentality has always existed in the league. It just wasn't as scrutinized as today.
"The Boston Celtics was thinking about trading about Larry Bird and Michael Jordan said he'd take a pay cut to make it happen," Arenas said. "Right here in print, `I'll take a pay cut, Jordan said , `I make enough money outside of stuff."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
