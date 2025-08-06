Victor Wembanyama Apparently Being Mentored By NBA Hall Of Famer
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanayma is already on the way to becoming an NBA star. And now he's apparently enlisted the help of a Hall of Famer. It seems Wembanyama is spending the offseason workout out with one-time champion Kevin Garnett.
Garnett appeared to reveal the news in a social media post. He shared a photo of him and Wembanyama. The caption read: "OG Shyt ... Stay tuned."
Wembanyama is entering his third season with the Spurs. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2023, he developed into one of the league's most promising players. The Spurs are only expecting him to take another leap this season.
MAGIC SENT A WARNING TO KOBE
NBA great Magic Johnson knows all about the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry. He participated in it throughout the 1980s. He led the Lakers to two titles in three NBA Finals appearances against the Celtics.
"Before the first Celtics series, and I said this is going to be your hardest championship series," Johnson said during an appearance on Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast. "He said, `No, no, no."' I said, `Kobe, it's nothing like playing the Celtics. You don't understand."'
Bryant eventually regretted the decision to ignore the advice. The Lakers lost in six games.
"So they end up losing," Johnson said. "And he said, `Can somebody get Magic for me?' He said, `Man, you were right.' I said, `You gotta help those dudes in your locker room understand that next season."
DUMARS SHOWS LOVE FOR `80s CELTICS
The Boston Celtics versus Detroit Pistons rivalry in the 1980s was one of the most fierce in sports history. It featured the likes of Isiah Thomas, Mark Aguirre and Bill Laimbeer against Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish.
The teams met five times during the postseason from 1985-91. The winner reached the NBA Finals four times. Former Pistons guard Joe Dumars, now a Hall of Famer, recently recalled how tough it was to win a game at the Boston Garden.
"Someone asked me the other day, `What the toughest arena you had to play in,"' Dumars said on a podcast. "And I said, `Garden, Boston.' They said, `Why?' The air conditioners, they turn on in the winter. They turn the heat on in the summer."'
Despite the Celtics featuring multiple Hall of Famers, he said the catalyst was always Bird. The Celtics won in 1985 and `87 before the Pistons finally broke through in `88. Even with the homecourt tactics, Dumars said Bird always made it tough to defeat the Celtics.
"But please let's not forget how incredible Bird and the Celtics were in their prime," Dumars said. "They were almost impossible to go in there and beat. You could not make a mistake with them. If you turn your head or you don't rotate right on time, those guys made you pay. And it was (Bird). He was like a savant on the court. He was two plays ahead on everything."
