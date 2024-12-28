Video Questions Claim Of Michael Jordan's 48-Inch Vertical
NBA legend Michael Jordan is one of the greatest leapers in history.
He is arguably the best in-game dunker the league has ever seen, ranking up there with Vince Carter. The claim is Jordan has the highest vertical leap when he was measured at 48 inches when he entered the league in 1984.
Many have disputed this but a resurfaced video provides the doubters more ammunition. Jordan was asked about his vertical during an appearance on Larry King Live. The interview was well after he was on the way to stardom.
"I don't know," Jordan said. "I've never been measured."
The truth may never be learned but this does give fuel for the naysayers.
"It wasn't that much of an importance to me," Jordan said. "... Whatever's in the book is in the book. I don't know what it is."
DURANT DEFENDS HIS ERA
NBA superstar Kevin Durant recently decided to come to his era's defense.
Lately, there is plenty criticism about the league relying too heavily on the 3-point line. So Durant used the Back In The Day era to defend today's game.
Here's what he posted on X a few days ago: "In the 90s they took bad midrange jump shots all game lol nobody cared."
The subject again hit the forefront last week when the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls combined to shoot 108 3-pointers. It caught the attention of the Inside The NBA crew on TNT, especially Charles Barkley.
"If you're just going to come out and have a 3-point shooting contest every night," Barkley pondered. "It's a copycat league. These coaches, they see other people doing. They're scared to coach these teams."
Barkley has a point because teams are taking a lot of 3-pointers. But so is Durant because there were plenty of bad shots back in the `90s.
