Viral Video Resurfaces Of The Late Kobe Bryant Ignoring Chris Rock Courtside

May 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; American comedian Chris Rock sits court side during the second quarter of game two of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
When the late Kobe Bryant was playing in the NBA, many called it the "Mamba Mentality."

It meant he was locked in on the game at all time. No moment better showed that than a clip that resurfaced of comedian Chris Rock trying to engage with Bryant during a game. In the video below, Bryant never paid attention to Rock.

NBA great Gary Payton was known for his trash talk during his playing days in the 1990s.

His nickname was The Glove but it could have been The Mouth. Payton could talk with the best of them. On Friday, he proved he can still jaw with the best of them even when in retirement.

Payton was captured chirping with Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant during their game against the Golden State Warriors. Payton's son, Gary II, is a guard for the Warriors. Afterward, Durant discussed the scene with reporters.

"It's always good when I run into an older player, especially in the `90s," Durant said. "They feel like that's the Golden Years of the NBA. I like try to let them know, especially GP, what it would have been like if you would have been on the court with me. They tend to talk down on the mentality of our era of players."

Durant said the back-and-forth is all in fun. He still has a great respect for his elders. He views them as role models.

"He's a great sport about it," Durant said. "One of my favorite players, somebody I looked up to and got major respect for." I love that I can have that rapport the older generation of players and let them know I'm like lil bro to them. I've looked up to them my whole life."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

