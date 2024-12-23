Back In The Day NBA

We Done With Da `90s: Were Shaquille O'Neal And Penny Hardaway That Physical?

Shandel Richardson

1996 FILE PHOTO; Orlando, FL, USA; Shaquille O'Neal of the Orlando Magic in action against the Washington Bullets at the Orlando Arena during the 1996 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
It is often argued the NBA was much more physical in the 1980s and `90s.

Many claim today's players could not handle the toughness from previous eras. NBA content creator Michael Dion Peek has a different take. He used a video clip from Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway's days with the Orlando Magic to say the physicality back then was overblown.

In O'Neal and Hardaway's defense, the New York Knicks beat up most of their opposition. It was how they competed against more talented teams. O'Neal and Hardaway were among the league's brightest young stars but had their difficulties against the battering Knicks.

A PAIR OF `80s POINT GUARDS SURPASSED BY THE JOKER

Nate McMillan and Doc Rivers were known as solid point guards during their playing days before they became top NBA coaches.

Although they played a position mostly known for producing assists, both are set to fall victim to the rise of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. He passed Rivers Sunday and now is tied with Pierce for No. 73 on the list with 4,893 assists.

Jokic plays center, which makes the feat even more impressive. He only trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,660) on the list among centers.

VETERAN GUARD GETS THE GA TECH NOD?

Georgia Tech is known for producing NBA talent such as Kenny Anderson, Stephon Marbury and John Salley.

According to CHATGPT, the best player to wear a Yellow Jackets uniform played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mark Price topped the all-time list of those to play at Georgia Tech. Price acknowledged the honor via a social media post.

Here's what he wrote on X: "Shoutout to CHATGPT! An honor to be listed with such great ⁦⁩ players over the years!"

Behind Price, the list went: Salley, Marbury, Dennis Scott, Chris Bosh, Matt Harpring, Tom Hammonds, Kenny Anderson, Jarrett Jack and Thaddeus Young. Bosh is the only one in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Michael Dion Peek is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI.

Published
