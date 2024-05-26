"We Done With The `90s" Influencer Mike Peek Says He Has No Disrespect For Old-School NBA Era
Mike Peek was the first social media influencer to start the "We Done With The `90s" movement about the NBA.
While his videos have drawn millions of views, he wants to make one thing clear: he has no disrespect toward that era. He pokes fun at the likes of Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird just from a comedic standpoint.
His criticism recently caught the attention of old-school stars like Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O'Neal and Byron Scott.
"I mean no disrespect to the 80s and 90s generation," Peek said. " Here's the thing, T-Mac, Byron Scott and those who feel like it's disrespect to the 80s and 90s all while trash-talking the new generation ... Old man vs young man, the young man ain't having it. The we done with the `90s movement started from that."
Peek, who played basketball at South Dakota State in the early 2000s, has carved a niche out of poking fun at yesterday's stars. He calls Isiah Thomas "zesty," Bird "Ronald McDonald" and Jordan "Freddy Kruger" because he has no left hand. Regardless, he said everything is all just in fun to create discussion.
"It just came to me naturally," Peek said. "I wasn't the first one to say that. You go back to the Jordan rules, Isiah Thomas. They all knew he couldn't go left. He didn't have a bag like that. When he'd go left, he'd be an absolute nightmare."
