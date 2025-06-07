Why Pacers' Great Reggie Miller Could Taste An NBA Title In 2004
Hall of Famer Reggie Miller has one blemish on his playing career. He never could win a championship despite playing for one of the league's best teams. The Indiana Pacers were unable to get past the likes of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.
Miller feels his best chance was the 2003-04 season. The Pacers were eliminated by the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals in six games. A turning moment in the series was Game 2 when Miller's driving layup was blocked late by Tayshaun Prince. The shot likely would have won the game for the Pacers.
"If I make that shot and we win that series," Miller said on the All The Smoke podcast. "I remember going into the lockeroom, telling JO [Jermaine O'Neal] and Ron [Artest] ... I was like, `Do you guys understand whoever win this series is going to win a championship. The Lakers were waiting with Kobe, Shaq and all that. I was like, `But they ain't playing defense like Detroit and us. Whoever wins this series is going to win a championship."
Miller called it one of the most disappointments of his legendary career.
"Detroit beats us and it was a gentleman's five-game sweep," Miller said. "They beat the crap out of them ... If we win that series, I think we were going to win the championship against the Lakers."
