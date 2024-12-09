Wilt Chamberlain Shoots Down Notion Of More Titles Meaning Better Player
Wilt Chamberlain always thought he was the best player in NBA history.
A collection of his interviews suggests he felt he was more accomplished than players with more titles. Chamberlain only won two championships during his career.
Before his death in 1999, Chamberlain said he was equally as deserving of the GOAT title as Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
"It bothers me," Chamberlain said when asked about Jordan. " Because we all have our opinions and I don't think that I'm convinced with what he's doing, what he's done and how the game is going today that he's better than a number of people."
Jordan finished with six titles. Chamberlain still said that doesn't make Jordan or James a better player. He pointed out how Bill Russell won 11 rings with the Boston Celtics.
"I have a friend of mine who I talk to about once a week," Chamberlain said of Russell. "You know what he says about Michael's four championships? He doesn't say anything about it because he has 11."
Chamberlain said it's unfair to base greatness on titles because player contribute differently. While he often gave credit to Jordan, he said titles aren't the only indicator of success.
"I don't think you can predicate how great a guy really is because he has championships," Chamberlain said. "There's a lot of guys on those championship teams who've done nothing."
