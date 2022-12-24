Skip to main content

Premier League Predictions: Liverpool, Arsenal & Leicester To Win On Boxing Day

The Premier League returns after a six-break break on Boxing Day.

December 26 is traditionally one of the busiest dates on the EPL calendar and that is again the case in 2022.

Seven games are scheduled, including three London derbies.

Check out our score predictions below.

Brentford vs Tottenham

Brentford have only beaten Spurs twice in their 18 games against each other and those two rare victories both occurred in the 1940s.

But Brentford have already claimed wins over Manchester City and Manchester United this season.

So Brentford have what it takes to compete with Spurs, especially as Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero are unlikely to feature just eight days after playing in the World Cup final.

Score prediction: Brentford 1-1 Tottenham

An action shot taken during Brentford's 2-1 win at Manchester City in November 2022

An action shot taken during Brentford's 2-1 win at Manchester City in November

Southampton vs Brighton

No Premier League team have lost more games than Southampton this season, while only Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and the two Manchester sides have better away records than Brighton.

Alexis Mac Allister, who is currently enjoying an extended break after winning the World Cup with Argentina, will be a big miss for Brighton.

But the Seagulls may still have enough to shade this South Coast battle.

Score prediction: Southampton 1-2 Brighton

Brighton hat-trick hero Leandro Trossard pictured celebrating one of his goals during a 3-3 draw at Liverpool in October 2022

Brighton have claimed 10 points on the road this season, including one in a 3-3 draw at Liverpool

Leicester vs Newcastle

Leicester thrashed Newcastle 4-0 in this fixture last season.

But Newcastle have improved significantly since then, while Leicester have endured a very poor start to the season.

Nevertheless, Leicester looked excellent in the EFL Cup on their return to action following the World Cup. If they click, a home win feels likely.

Score prediction: Leicester 3-1 Newcastle

Youri Tielemans pictured celebrating after scoring for Leicester City during their 3-0 win at MK Dons in December 2022

Leicester won 3-0 at MK Dons in the EFL Cup in their first match after the World Cup

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five games against Fulham.

This fixture ended 0-0 the last time it was played, in February 2021, and another goalless draw is a distinct possibility.

Palace can be very difficult to break down, while Fulham have already been involved in two 0-0 draws this season - against Wolves and Everton.

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham

An action shot from the 0-0 draw between Crystal Palace and Fulham in February 2021

An action shot from the 0-0 draw between Crystal Palace and Fulham in February 2021

Everton vs Wolves

Wolves, now under new management with Julen Lopetegui, are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with eight goals in 15 games.

Everton have only scored 11 times themselves, so it would be surprising if Goodison Park witnessed a classic on Boxing Day.

Wolves beat Everton 2-1 and 1-0 last season so it would not be a major shock if they managed to sneak another narrow victory. 

Score prediction: Everton 0-1 Wolves

Julen Lopetegui pictured during his first game as Wolves manager - a 2-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Cup in December 2022

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is set to take charge of his first ever Premier League game

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Emiliano Martinez will not play for Aston Villa on Boxing Day as the Argentina goalkeeper has been granted extra time off after winning the World Cup.

Robin Olsen, Martinez's likely replacement, has conceded eight goals in his two Villa appearances this season.

With Mo Salah rested and raring to go, Olsen could be in for another frustrating outing.

Score prediction: Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pictured saving a penalty kick during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Emiliano Martinez will not play for Aston Villa on Boxing Day

Arsenal vs West Ham

Arsenal have won their last seven home games against West Ham.

Gabriel Jesus is unavailable but his likely replacement has a solid record in London derbies. Five of Eddie Nketiah's 26 Arsenal goals have come against capital opposition.

The crowd could play a big part in this game. The home fans at the Emirates Stadium should be well up for this one as a win would see Arsenal move eight points clear of title rivals Manchester City.

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham 

Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 5-1 win over Everton in May 2022

Eddie Nketiah is expected to lead the Arsenal attack against West Ham

Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 5-1 win over Everton in May 2022
