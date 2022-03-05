Skip to main content

Gabriel Martinelli Tips Arsenal To "Achieve Great Things" & Says He Wants To Stay Forever

Arsenal are destined to "achieve great things" in the coming years, according to their Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli.

Twenty-year-old Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian club Ituano in 2019 and has since steadily graduated to the first team.

His status at Arsenal was further upgraded when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club at the start of last month.

If Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave in June when their current contracts expire, Martinelli will be the only senior striker remaining at the club.

But despite Arsenal's possible striker shortage, Martinelli believes the future is bright at the Emirates and he says he wants to stay there for life.

He told ESPN in Brazil: "We always want more. Of course, Arsenal are a giant team. If I can, I'll stay here my whole life.

"I want to conquer things. I already said, I want to stay here and win titles, with this wonderful crowd, my teammates.

"We have a young group, we have a lot of time ahead of us, players with a lot of quality, I think we will achieve great things."

Gabriel Martinelli pictured in action for Arsenal against Wolves in February 2022

Gabriel Martinelli pictured in action for Arsenal against Wolves in February 2022

Citing Arsenal's immediate priority, he added: "Our focus is the Champions League. Fighting for that top four. A club like Arsenal has to be in the Champions League. It's our total focus."

Martinelli's plan is not only to succeed at Arsenal but to make sure he is remembered.

He said: "I'm working towards that.

"I'm doing my best, so that Arsenal can qualify for the Champions League first and, consequently, I can get a spot at the World Cup. 

"It's every player's dream to play in a Champions League and World Cup.

Martinelli has started seven of Arsenal's eight matches in 2022 - only missing their 2-1 win over Brentford because of suspension.

He is now flourishing in England but has admitted that he found it tough to adjust to life in London in the early days after moving from Brazil.

Martinelli credited former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for helping him settle.

"It was a giant leap for me," he said. "I was at Ituano, I lived in Itu, and I came to play at Arsenal, living in London.

"It was a little complicated, but my family was always with me, they always helped me at all times, off and on the field as well.

"At the club, I always had the support of Emi too."

Gabriel Martinelli pictured in action for Arsenal against Wolves in February 2022
