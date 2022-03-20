Skip to main content

Harry Kane Leapfrogs Paul Pogba And Cristiano Ronaldo On List Of Most Premier League Assists Ever

Harry Kane claimed two more assists as Tottenham beat West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Both of Kane's assists set up Son Heung-min as their record-breaking partnership went from strength to strength.

Kane also set up Tottenham's first goal, but did not receive an official assist for that one as it was an own goal by West Ham defender Kurt Zouma.

No player has assisted more EPL goals than Kane since the start of last season.

Sunday's double saw Kane move up to joint-81st on the list of most Premier League assists ever.

His updated tally of 39 saw him climb above Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have each assisted 38 goals in their Premier League careers.

Kane is joined on 39 assists by Dennis Wise, Morten Gamst Pedersen and Robbie Fowler.

Of the names above Kane on the list, only 17 are still active players in the Premier League.

Harry Kane (center) provided two official assists as Tottenham beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League in March 2022

Harry Kane (center) provided two official assists as Tottenham beat West Ham 3-1

They are Jamie Vardy (40), Marc Albrighton (43), Son (44), Mohamed Salah (44), Trent Alexander-Arnold (44), Roberto Firmino (45), Andy Robertson (49), Riyad Mahrez (50), Aaron Lennon (50), Raheem Sterling (52), Jordan Henderson (52), Theo Walcott (54), Juan Mata (54), Christian Eriksen (63), Ashley Young (71), Kevin De Bruyne (81) and James Milner (86).

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs is well clear at the top of the list with 162 Premier League assists.

The only other players to have made 100+ assists in the EPL are Frank Lampard (102), Wayne Rooney (103) and Cesc Fabregas (111).

Most Premier League Assists Ever

Ryan Giggs is 51 goals clear as the player with the most Premier League assists

PlayerNationalityEPL Assists

Ryan Giggs

Welsh

162

Cesc Fabregas

Spanish

111

Wayne Rooney

English

103

Frank Lampard

English

102

Dennis Bergkamp

Dutch

94

David Silva

Spanish

93

Steven Gerrard

English

92

James Milner

English

86

Kevin De Bruyne

Belgian

81

David Beckham

English

80

Data correct as of March 20, 2022.

Harry Kane (center) provided two official assists as Tottenham beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League in March 2022
News

Harry Kane Leapfrogs Paul Pogba And Cristiano Ronaldo On List Of Most Premier League Assists Ever

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
A woman is escorted away by security staff after attempting to stage a "Just Stop Oil' protest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Tottenham Hotspur Security Staff Stop Two Protesters From Tying Themselves To Goalposts

By Robert Summerscales44 minutes ago
Wembley Stadium pictured ahead of an FA Cup semi-final in 2021
News

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Serves Up London Derby For Chelsea Plus Possible UCL Final Repeat

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Ivan Toney pictured playing for Brentford in the 2021/22 season
Watch

Was Ivan Toney Being Humble Or Disrespecting Brentford In Latest Viral Video?

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Lionel Messi holds the Champions League trophy alongside Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez in 2015
News

Xavi Says Barcelona Doors Are Always Open For "Best Player In History" Lionel Messi

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Mason Mount is congratulated by Thomas Tuchel after assisting two goals in Chelsea 2-0 win at Middlesbrough in 2022
News

Mason Mount Targets Domestic Glory After Reaching Chelsea Landmark Against Middlesbrough

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones (left) pictured battling with Chelsea's Malang Sarr in a 2022 FA Cup quarter-final
News

How Chelsea Changed Tactics Vs Middlesbrough To Avoid Losing Like Man United And Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Bukayo Saka tumbles over as he celebrates scoring for Arsenal in a 1-0 win at Aston Villa in March 2022
News

What Bukayo Saka Said To The Referee After Ending Aston Villa vs Arsenal With Bloody Ankle

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown pictured working as a pundit for BT Sport in 2022
News

Martin Keown Tips Arsenal To Lose Top Four Spot To Tottenham Because Of "Tough" Games

By Robert SummerscalesMar 19, 2022