Harry Kane Leapfrogs Paul Pogba And Cristiano Ronaldo On List Of Most Premier League Assists Ever

Harry Kane claimed two more assists as Tottenham beat West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Both of Kane's assists set up Son Heung-min as their record-breaking partnership went from strength to strength.

Kane also set up Tottenham's first goal, but did not receive an official assist for that one as it was an own goal by West Ham defender Kurt Zouma.

No player has assisted more EPL goals than Kane since the start of last season.

Sunday's double saw Kane move up to joint-81st on the list of most Premier League assists ever.

His updated tally of 39 saw him climb above Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have each assisted 38 goals in their Premier League careers.

Kane is joined on 39 assists by Dennis Wise, Morten Gamst Pedersen and Robbie Fowler.

Of the names above Kane on the list, only 17 are still active players in the Premier League.



Harry Kane (center) provided two official assists as Tottenham beat West Ham 3-1 IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Jane Stokes

They are Jamie Vardy (40), Marc Albrighton (43), Son (44), Mohamed Salah (44), Trent Alexander-Arnold (44), Roberto Firmino (45), Andy Robertson (49), Riyad Mahrez (50), Aaron Lennon (50), Raheem Sterling (52), Jordan Henderson (52), Theo Walcott (54), Juan Mata (54), Christian Eriksen (63), Ashley Young (71), Kevin De Bruyne (81) and James Milner (86).

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs is well clear at the top of the list with 162 Premier League assists.

The only other players to have made 100+ assists in the EPL are Frank Lampard (102), Wayne Rooney (103) and Cesc Fabregas (111).

Most Premier League Assists Ever

Player Nationality EPL Assists Ryan Giggs Welsh 162 Cesc Fabregas Spanish 111 Wayne Rooney English 103 Frank Lampard English 102 Dennis Bergkamp Dutch 94 David Silva Spanish 93 Steven Gerrard English 92 James Milner English 86 Kevin De Bruyne Belgian 81 David Beckham English 80

Data correct as of March 20, 2022.