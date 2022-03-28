Louis Van Gaal Thinks Erik Ten Hag Should Reject "Commercial" Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal does not believe Old Trafford is the best place for Erik ten Hag to further his career.

Ajax boss Ten Hag is the favorite to take Van Gaal's old job this summer and has already been interviewed by the club.

But Van Gaal is not convinced Ten Hag will be able to focus on what he does best at such a "commercial" club.

Van Gaal was quoted by Eurosport as saying: "I think Erik ten Hag is a great coach. And a great coach is always good for Manchester United.

"But Manchester United is a commercial club. Those are difficult choices for a coach.

“You better go to a football club. I'm not going to guide his career.

"I'm not going to advise him, he'll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club."

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal pictured at Old Trafford in 2016 IMAGO/Sportimage/Philip Oldham

Van Gaal managed United for two seasons between 2014 and 2016, finishing fourth and fifth in the Premier League.

He led the club to FA Cup glory in 2016 - a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the final was his last game before being sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Van Gaal told BBC Sport in 2019 that the greatest managerial achievement of his career was "winning a trophy despite having a noose round my neck for six months."

He also admitted that he perhaps should have chosen to manage Tottenham instead of United in the summer of 2014.

"Tottenham were a better selection because Manchester United were an old team and I knew I would have to transform them," he added.

"Was it the wrong choice? Maybe, but I follow my heart. I worked at the number one team in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and now also in England."

Tottenham were also interested in Ten Hag last summer.