Manchester United Fans Show Support For Harry Maguire But More Booing From Leicester End

Harry Maguire was shown support by Manchester United fans before and during Saturday's Premier League game against Leicester City.

The center-back was making his first appearance since being booed by sections of the England fanbase at Wembley on Tuesday, when he played in a 3-0 win over the Ivory Coast.

England manager Gareth Southgate said it was "an absolute joke" that Maguire was jeered, while international teammates, including Manchester City star Jack Grealish, also stood up for the defender.

Maguire captained United against Leicester on Saturday and was given a warm welcome by fans at Old Trafford when he stepped off the team bus.

United fans inside the stadium also cheered Maguire's first touch of the ball once the match had started.

Not everyone who came Old Trafford did so with the intention of building up Maguire's confidence though.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pictured during his side's game against Leicester IMAGO/PA Images/Zac Goodwin

He was booed by a section of the Leicester fans, just as he had been in his first game against his former club for United.

Maguire left Leicester after two seasons in August 2019 when he joined United for £80m. A month later he helped United secure a 1-0 win over the Foxes.

After being booed throughout that game, Maguire tweeted: "Good luck to @lcfc for the rest of the season... thanks for the reception," following by shrugging and laughing emojis.