Skip to main content

Premier League Clubs Return To Action After World Cup As Leicester Impress In EFL Cup

No Premier League club had played a competitive game in 37 days before five returned to action in the EFL Cup fourth round on Tuesday night.

Leicester City, Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolves were all back at it little more than 48 hours after the World Cup had ended.

England midfielder James Maddison was not part of the Leicester squad as they traveled to MK Dons, but three players that had featured at Qatar 2022 were involved.

Ghana center-back Daniel Amartey and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans both played the full 90 minutes as Leicester eased to a 3-0 win over their League One opponents.

Belgium defender Timothy Castagne also started for Leicester at Stadium MK.

Leicester were thoroughly dominant in the game, bossing possession with 73% against a Dons side that failed to record a shot on target.

Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy scored the goals as the Foxes cruised into the quarter-finals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Youri Tielemans pictured celebrating after scoring for Leicester City during their 3-0 win at MK Dons in December 2022

Youri Tielemans pictured celebrating after scoring for Leicester City during their 3-0 win at MK Dons

Newcastle joined Leicester in the last eight courtesy of a 1-0 home win over Bournemouth.

The only score of the game was an Adam Smith own goal midway through the second half.

All three of Newcastle's England internationals - Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson - started at St James' Park.

Fellow World Cup participants Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieffer Moore were also involved.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Southampton came from a goal down to beat Lincoln 2-1 thanks to two strikes from Che Adams.

Wolves also beat lower league opposition by seeing off Gillingham 2-0 at Molineux.

Substitutes Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri got the goals for Wolves.

In This Article (5)

Leicester City
Leicester City
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
Southampton
Southampton
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton
Bournemouth
Bournemouth

Youri Tielemans pictured celebrating after scoring for Leicester City during their 3-0 win at MK Dons in December 2022
News

Premier League Clubs Return To Action After World Cup As Leicester Impress In EFL Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured kissing the ball before converting a penalty against Ghana to score at his fifth FIFA World Cup for Portugal
Transfer Talk

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn Around €500m Over 30 Months At Al Nassr

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured kissing the World Cup trophy after captaining Argentina to glory at Qatar 2022
News

Lionel Messi Breaks World Record For Most-Liked Instagram Post Ever

By Robert Summerscales
David de Gea screams in frustration during Man Utd's draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

Four Manchester United Players Get Their Contracts Extended But Not David De Gea

By Robert Summerscales
Sergio Aguero (left) and Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Sergio Aguero Bet More Than $1,000 On Lionel Messi To Win The World Cup's Golden Ball Award

By Robert Summerscales
Salt Bae pictured (right) holding the World Cup trophy and (left) in conversation with FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Watch

FIFA Accused Of Cronyism After Salt Bae Kisses World Cup Trophy And Grabs Lionel Messi

By Robert Summerscales
Five Argentina players, including Lionel Messi (center), pictured ducking to avoid a dangerous collision with an overhead cable during a World Cup trophy parade in Buenos Aires
Watch

Watch Lionel Messi Avoid Serious Injury By Dodging Overhead Cable During Open-Top Bus Parade With World Cup Trophy In Buenos Aires

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured carrying the World Cup trophy off an airplane in Buenos Aires less than 48 hours after he and his Argentina teammates beat France in the final of Qatar 2022
News

Incredible Images As Argentina Players Return To Buenos Aires With The World Cup Trophy

By Robert Summerscales
Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating after scoring the first of his two goals during England's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Bukayo Saka Named In L'Equipe's Team Of The World Cup While Gareth Bale Makes Worst XI

By Robert Summerscales