Erling Haaland And Marcus Rashford Among Premier League Player Of The Month Nominees

Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford have been nominated for the latest Premier League Player of the Month award.

Both have already won the award once this season.

Manchester City striker Haaland was the August winner, before Rashford received the prize for his performances in September.

The latest award is unusually based on performances across both November and December.

This is due to the EPL season having been put on hold between November 13 and December 26.

Haaland scored four goals in four games in November and December, while Rashford produced two goals and one assist.

Manchester United no.10 Marcus Rashford pictured celebrating after scoring against Wolves on New Year's Eve in 2022 IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Manjit Narotra

Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have also been nominated.

The other candidates for the November/December award are Man United midfielder Casemiro, Brentford defender Ben Mee, Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier.

You can vote for your favorite by clicking the link in the tweet below.

The Manager of the Month candidates were also revealed on Thursday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta faces competition from Brentford's Thomas Frank, Newcastle's Eddie Howe and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

Meanwhile, eight players have been shortlisted for the November/December Goal of the Month prize.

The nominees include Mo Salah's strike for Liverpool against Aston Villa on Boxing Day and Demarai Gray's solo stunner for Everton at Man City on December 31.