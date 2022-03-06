Skip to main content

Neymar Shoves Amine Gouiri For Showboating After PSG Fail To Score Against Nice Again

Neymar is the king of showboating but he did not appreciate Amine Gouiri's attempt to follow in his footsteps on Saturday.

Seconds after the final whistle had blown in Nice's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, Gouiri attempted to perform a rainbow flick under the nose of Neymar.

The Brazilian reacted by shoving the Nice striker, before the referee and one of his assistants quickly diffused the situation.

Neymar walked away from Gouiri without shaking his hand, but the former Barcelona skill merchant did exchange pleasantries with some other Nice players, as well as swapping shirts with Flavius Daniliuc.

Many fans took to Twitter to laugh at the irony of Neymar taking issue with another player for showboating.

One wrote: "Just the irony of Neymar pushing a lad who's just done a pointless rainbow flick".

Another added: "Neymar FURIOUS as he fails to spot the irony in Amine Gouiri's showboating at full-time".

PSG were beaten for the second consecutive away match, having lost 3-1 at Nantes in their previous road game.

Nice did the damage with a goal on 88 minutes by substitute Andy Delort.

PSG have now failed to score in three straight games against Nice, who knocked them out of the French Cup in a penalty shootout in January.

Nice's victory over PSG on Saturday saw them climb to second in the Ligue 1 table.

But PSG still look nailed-on to win the title, as they sit 13 points clear of Nice.

Neymar was on the losing side on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain were beaten at Nice

Andy Delort celebrates scoring Nice's winning goal against PSG as teammate Amine Gouiri (right) chases after him

Andy Delort celebrated scoring Nice's winning goal as Amine Gouiri chased after him

