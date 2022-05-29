Premier League Goal Of The Season: Watch Mo Salah's Award-Winning Solo Strike Vs Man City

Mo Salah has become the third Liverpool player to win the Premier League Goal of the Season award.

Salah's solo strike in October's 2-2 draw against Manchester City at Anfield came out on top, after fan votes were combined with those from a panel of soccer experts.

The goal in question was Salah's sixth of the Premier League season. He ended the campaign with 23, which saw him share the Golden Boot with Son Heung-min.

Mo Salah's Premier League Goal of the Season

Salah collected a pass from Curtis Jones, before rolling Joao Cancelo and then dancing between Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, leaving the latter on the floor.

The next player to challenge him was Aymeric Laporte and he was turned inside out before Salah beat Ederson with an arrowed right-foot shot.

This was one of only four EPL goals Salah scored with his right foot all season. Nineteen came from his favored left foot, while he did not score a single header.

The Premier League only launched its Goal of the Season award in the 2016/17 campaign - when Emre Can won the first prize for his acrobatic effort for Liverpool against Watford.

But the Premier League then looked back through the archives to select winners for each season dating back to its inaugural campaign in 1992.

One of the retrospectively-awarded winners was Dietmar Hamann - who scored the best goal of the 2003/04 season.

Salah, Can and Hamann are the only players to win the Premier League Goal of the Season award by scoring for Liverpool.