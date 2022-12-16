Although they won by eight points, the 49ers victory against the Seahawks wasn't as close as the final score indicated. A redemption arc for Kyle Shanahan may be in the cards, as pointed out by Conor Orr. Seattle scored a touchdown with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter to bridge the gap to the eventual final score of 21-13. The 49ers had a Deommodore Lenoir pick-six overturned early in the third quarter on a roughing the passer call against Nick Bosa. He did fall on Geno Smith with his full weight, but the call wasn't clear-cut and fell into this season's recurring narrative of overprotective penalties that seem to treat quarterbacks with kid gloves. That pick-six would've made it 28-3 early in the third quarter but the rout turned into more of a stalemate in the second half.



Brock Purdy remains one of the hottest topics and players in football and for our fantasy purposes, I wouldn't mind riding his hot hand. Too bad I don't have him on any teams that are in the playoffs. As my colleague Jen Piacenti pointed out in her recent QBs with easiest fantasy playoff strength of schedule article, Purdy has choice opponents upcoming in games against the Commanders and Raiders.



I am getting ahead of myself here, but Purdy's arc could be shaping up to follow a similar course to Jeff Hostetler's 1990 run with the Giants after taking over for Phil Simms late in the season. He made the final two starts that season, wins against the Cardinals and Patriots. Then, Hostetler sealed the deal with three straight playoff wins, including an NFC Championship win against the aforementioned 49ers, and finally, a nail-biter one-point win over the Bills in Super Bowl XXV that came down to a missed Scott Norwood field goal with just four seconds left. Could Purdy be on such a path? It's possible. The 49ers haven't missed a beat and the franchise is in the midst of seven-game win streak.

1. Getting Chiggy With It

If you can spell Chigoziem Okonkwo, you're a better person than I. As we've all experienced, the tight end position is what it is this year. One silver lining for me is the budding emergence of Okonkwo. For a passing offense that seemingly has so little right going for it, the rookie out of the University of Maryland has caught six passes for 45 yards and a score last week. He went for 3/35 and 4/68 in his previous two games. That makes three straight games with five or more targets. It ain't much but those are monster numbers, consistent too, for tight ends this year. Okonkwo won't win you your league and you can only trust him as far as you can throw him. It's just important I bang this drum because I think he'll be a much larger factor next season, even if Tennessee opts to make Malik Willis the starter. Okonkwo has eye-popping upside with a 4.52 40 and 35.5 vertical at the combine. There's a full offseason ahead that'll allow him to marinate and I'm excited to see him in these final weeks and into the 2023 season.

2. Week 15 Stick a Fork in 'Em

The "safe to drop Player X” advice bores me, and it's usually too obvious. I'm going after players and teams here, and I'm targeting a player among the top 20 QBs, top 50 RBs, top 60 WRs or top 20 TEs.



My most recent SAFIE, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, had an excellent game in Week 14 with nine catches, 74 yards and a touchdown. But you win some and lose some as I've also highlighted Darrell Henderson, Leonard Fournette, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Kyler Murray.



RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

I would, wouldn't I? Look, I gotta be bold. If I show up with "oh, you should fade Kenyan Drake," nobody is going to respect that.



Jacobs and the Raiders have upcoming matchups against the Patriots and 49ers. Both defenses are among the top-three in allowing the fewest points to running backs. The other two matchups remaining come against the Steelers and Chiefs. Game script can work against Jacobs in both cases as Pittsburgh is below-average against quarterbacks so it's possible Jacobs never gets a chance to be involved. And against the Chiefs, an early deficit could force the offense to lean more toward Derek Carr and Davante Adams.



I want to put a bow on this section by saying I understand that Jacobs will and probably should never be benched this week or any point for the rest of the season. However, this section is more of a thought experiment—or a journey in fantasy anticipation. It's always possible to get ahead of yourself in this game and you end up playing chess when checkers will suffice. So don't do anything rash like benching one of fantasy's best players this year. At a minimum, if you have Jacobs, you better have your fingers crossed in those games against the Patriots and 49ers.

3. Week 15 Friggin' Bums

Every week, I'll highlight eight players (two at each position) that I like who are rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo leagues. You can think of them as desperation plays or salary punts in DFS contests.

QB Desmond Ridder, ATL (at NO)

QB Andy Dalton, NO (vs. ATL)

RB Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. DET)

RB Marlon Mack, DEN (vs. ARI)

WR Zay Jones, JAC (vs. DAL)

WR DeVante Parker, NE (at LV)

TE Hunter Henry, NE (at LV)

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at LAC)

