Fantasy Football No. 9 Pick Draft Strategy: How to Win From the Ninth Position

Well, it’s almost here. The moment you’ve been waiting all spring and summer for … fantasy football draft day has arrived, and you have the No. 9 overall pick. While you might not get a top-five player on my own Top 200 list, you’re still getting a cornerstone piece for your roster.

On the flip side, you’ll have a bit of a wait between your second and third picks, your fourth and fifth picks and so on. As a result, it’s imperative to have a good strategy in mind.

To help you draft the best possible fantasy football squad from the ninth pick, here’s a look into my head (scary, I know) and the decisions I would make in a 15-round draft. Also, I’ll give you the players I’d target in a best-case scenario based on FootballGuys' average draft position data, which uses cumulative ADP info from several fantasy platforms.

For this exercise, I'm allowing myself only a five-spot differential from the actual pick number. So, for the No. 16 overall pick, I can't draft anyone lower than No. 11 based on ADP. Any players above that are fair game. This is a good way to keep the results and my picks realistic.

Since all drafts are different, be sure to use my positional tiers to help make round-by-round decisions. That way, even if you don’t get a specific player I’ve listed below, you’ll know the alternate options who are close in value you can turn to instead.

Note: The first pick in each round is based on my top 200 players list.

Rounds 1 and 2

When you get outside the top six overall picks, there are a handful of similarly valued players who could go anywhere from No. 7 down to No. 12. I could make an argument for Jonathan Taylor, James Cook and Amon-Ra St. Brown to come off the board here, but I think Taylor and Cook will be gone, so I’m going with St. Brown as the ninth pick. He’s the picture of consistency, finishing in the top three among wide receivers in fantasy points in each of the last three seasons.

Fabs’ ideal Round 1 pick (No. 9): Amon-Ra St. Brown

In Round 2, I’m taking the best running back or wide receiver on the board. Based on current ADP data, I’ll have my choice of running backs Chase Brown and Omarion Hampton or wideouts Drake London and Nico Collins. You also could consider Trey McBride or Brock Bowers if you want a top-two tight end, but I prefer to wait a few rounds before filling that position. In the end, I’ll take Brown over Hampton to be this team’s No. 1 running back.

Fabs’ ideal Round 2 pick (No. 16): Chase Brown

Rounds 3 and 4

With a running back and a wide receiver on the roster, I’ll be taking the best available player at each position over the next few rounds. Based on ADP data, the best RB options are Kyren Williams, Chris Olave and Rashee Rice. This is a personal-preference pick, but since I have a workable turnaround in this round and the next, I’m going with Williams. He’s been one of the most productive yet somewhat underrated running backs over the past two seasons.

Fabs’ ideal Round 3 pick (No. 33): Kyren Williams

Five Running Backs I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/wWam0l4Jgi — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 29, 2026

In Round 4, I’m going with a second wide receiver, and I'll take Tetairoa McMillan. It’s a close call between him and fellow NFC South breakout candidate Emeka Egbuka, but McMillan is the clear top option in the Panthers' pass attack and should build on a nice rookie season.

Fabs’ ideal Round 4 pick (No. 40): Tetairoa McMillan

Rounds 5 and 6

With two backs and two wideouts on the roster, I’m going back to the best-player-available strategy. I might also consider Colts tight end Tyler Warren depending on what’s left among the runners. Ultimately, however, I decide to fill that third wide receiver spot and wait on a tight end. Carnell Tate, the new top option in the Titans’ passing game, is the best available option based on ADP and my rankings.

Fabs’ ideal Round 5 pick (No. 57): Carnell Tate

Looking at ADP data, I think I’ll be fine waiting on the tight end position (assuming I didn’t take Warren). As a result, I’m going to take a running back in this spot. ADP data suggests that the best available options will be Jadarian Price, Bhayshul Tuten or Chuba Hubbard. I’ll go with Price, who should be a weekly flex starter in Seattle (despite reports of a committee).

Fabs’ ideal Round 6 pick (No. 64): Jadarian Price

Rounds 7 and 8

I currently have three running backs and three wideouts, so I'm taking my tight end here. Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr. are the best options based on current ADP data.

Fabs’ ideal Round 7 picks (No. 81): Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr.

I’m back with pick No. 88 and I’m looking at quarterbacks. In fact, one of my next two picks will absolutely be a signal-caller, and I bet I’ll be able to land either Justin Herbert or Jaxson Dart (I’m guessing Dak Prescott is gone) as my top starter. Regardless, I’m happy with the selection.

Fabs’ ideal Round 8 pick (No. 88): Justin Herbert

Rounds 9 and 10

Depending on what the draft board is showing me, I might go with my second quarterback here … that would be Bo Nix, in this case. However, I'm inclined to go with another back or wideout if someone like Rachaad White, J.K. Dobbins or Jordan Addison were available. In this scenario, I’ll go with White. He’ll serve as the fourth fantasy runner on this team.

Fabs’ ideal Round 9 pick (No. 105): Rachaad White

I’m looking at a quarterback or a running back with the next two picks, and ADP data tells me I can grab Nix, Jared Goff or Kyler Murray among available field generals. But here I'll take my fourth wideout here. Based on ADP data, KC Concepcion is still on the board and he's the pick.

Fabs’ ideal Round 10 pick (No. 112): KC Concepcion

Rounds 11 and 12

In Round 11, with four running backs and four wide receivers already on the roster, I can pick a No. 2 quarterback or tight end here. Ultimately, the choice will be either Baker Mayfield or Mark Andrews. I’ll go with the former and take a second tight end in a few rounds.

Fabs’ ideal Round 11 pick (No. 129): Baker Mayfield

I want to grab a fifth wide receiver at this point, so I’m looking at a potential deep sleeper who could pay off. Players like Jalen Coker, Jalen McMillan and Antonio Williams could be had.

Fabs' ideal Round 12 pick (No. 136): Jalen Coker

Round 13-plus

Some folks might think I’m crazy, but I’m 100 percent taking Brandon Aubrey in Round 13 if he’s available. He has scored a combined 407 points over the past two years in leagues that use fractional scoring. That ranks Aubrey 15th among running backs, 19th among wide receivers and third among tight ends. And if we included Aubrey in the flex conversation, he would rank 35th overall … ahead of Devonta Smith, Javonte Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Kenneth Walker III.

Lastly, I’ll take the best available defense and a second tight end to round out the roster.

Final Roster (13 Picks)

QBs - Justin Herbert, Baker Mayfield

RBs - Chase Brown, Kyren Williams, Jadarian Price, Rachaad White

WRs - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tetairoa McMillan, Carnell Tate, KC Concepcion, Jalen Coker

TEs - Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr., TBD

Ks - Brandon Aubrey

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