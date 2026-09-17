Fantasy Football Week 2 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup
Tune into our fantasy live stream with Michael Fabiano below to get his analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy.
Week 2: Sleepers | Busts | Players to trade for
Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback rankings for Week 2
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. DET
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. NO
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at TEN
4
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. MIN
5
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at DAL
See our full quarterback rankings 1-32 here.
Quarterback start/sit for Week 2
- Fabs's start: Brock Purdy
- Fabs's sit: Drake Maye
See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.
Running backs
Running back rankings for Week 2
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at BUF
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. CAR
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
vs. IND
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at KC
5
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at LAC
See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.
Running back start/sit for Week 2
- Fabs's start: David Montgomery
- Fabs's sit: Quinshon Judkins
See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.
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Wide receivers
Widde receiver rankings for Week 2
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at ARI
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. NYG
3
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at CHI
4
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at HOU
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at BUF
See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.
Wide receivers start/sit for Week 2
- Fabs's start: DeVonta Smith
- Fabs's sit: Drake London
See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.
Tight ends
Tight end rankings for Week 2
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. SEA
2
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. MIN
3
Tyler Warren
IND
at KC
4
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. DET
5
Isaiah Likely
NYG
at LAR
See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.
Tight end start/sit for Week 2
- Fabs's start: Dallas Goedert
- Fabs's sit: Kyle Pitts
See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.
Kickers
Kicker rankings for Week 2
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Eagles
PHI
at TEN
2
49ers
SF
vs. MIA
3
Seahawks
SEA
at ARI
4
Buccaneers
TB
vs. CLE
5
Chargers
LAC
vs. LV
See our full kicker rankings 1-32 here.
Kicker start/sit for Week 2
- Fab's start: Eddy Pineiro
- Fab's sit: Chris Boswell
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.
D/ST
Defense/special teams rankings for Week 2
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. WAS
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. CIN
3
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. LV
4
Cam Little
JAC
at DEN
5
Eddy Pineiro
SF
vs. MIA
See our full defense rankings 1-32 here.
Defense/special teams start/sit for Week 2
- Fabs's start: Eagles
- Fabs's sit: Vikings
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.