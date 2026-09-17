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Fantasy Football Week 2 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup

Tight end Brenton Strange scored a touchdown for the Jaguars in Week 1.
Tight end Brenton Strange scored a touchdown for the Jaguars in Week 1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tune into our fantasy live stream with Michael Fabiano below to get his analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy. 

Week 2: Sleepers | Busts | Players to trade for

Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Quarterback rankings for Week 2

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. DET

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. NO

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at TEN

4

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. MIN

5

Jayden Daniels

WAS

at DAL

See our full quarterback rankings 1-32 here.

Quarterback start/sit for Week 2

  • Fabs's start: Brock Purdy
  • Fabs's sit: Drake Maye

See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.

Running backs

Running back rankings for Week 2

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at BUF

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. CAR

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

vs. IND

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at KC

5

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at LAC

See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.

Running back start/sit for Week 2

  • Fabs's start: David Montgomery
  • Fabs's sit: Quinshon Judkins

See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.

Wide receivers

Widde receiver rankings for Week 2

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at ARI

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. NYG

3

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at CHI

4

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at HOU

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at BUF

See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.

Wide receivers start/sit for Week 2

  • Fabs's start: DeVonta Smith
  • Fabs's sit: Drake London

See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.

Tight ends

Tight end rankings for Week 2

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. SEA

2

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. MIN

3

Tyler Warren

IND

at KC

4

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. DET

5

Isaiah Likely

NYG

at LAR

See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.

Tight end start/sit for Week 2

  • Fabs's start: Dallas Goedert
  • Fabs's sit: Kyle Pitts

See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.

Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 2

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Eagles

PHI

at TEN

2

49ers

SF

vs. MIA

3

Seahawks

SEA

at ARI

4

Buccaneers

TB

vs. CLE

5

Chargers

LAC

vs. LV

See our full kicker rankings 1-32 here.

Kicker start/sit for Week 2

  • Fab's start: Eddy Pineiro
  • Fab's sit: Chris Boswell

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

D/ST

Defense/special teams rankings for Week 2

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. WAS

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. CIN

3

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. LV

4

Cam Little

JAC

at DEN

5

Eddy Pineiro

SF

vs. MIA

See our full defense rankings 1-32 here.

Defense/special teams start/sit for Week 2

  • Fabs's start: Eagles
  • Fabs's sit: Vikings

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

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