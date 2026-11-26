Sure, losing 98 games and being without five of your key hitters for around 400 combined missed games is not fun. Luckily for A's fans, however, there is still a lot to be excited about and a lot to look forward to in 2027.

Before you dive into your Thanksgiving dinner, we're going to look at five things that A's fans can be thankful for this Turkey Day.

5. Success of the Young A's Hitters

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a strong everyday lineup is hard to come by in baseball. Every team values strong hitters, so landing them in the draft and in trades can be very difficult.

Luckily, the A's scouting department over the last several years has hit on a lot of key bats. Tyler Soderstrom, Jacob Wilson, and Nick Kurtz have all been selected in the first round since 2020 and have all had a huge impact on becoming one of the strongest lineups in all of baseball.

Top to bottom, the lineup is filled with a bunch of young talent, and there's even more in store in their farm system. MLB's second-ranked prospect, Leo De Vries, is set to debut very shortly and will look to compete for a spot in the stacked A's lineup. Also keep an eye out for outfielder Devin Taylor, who has been slugging his way up the minor leagues.

The mix of young hitting talent throughout the A's system has been great for their awesome offense at the big-league level, and could also be useful as trade chips as the team looks to improve their pitching staff this offseason.

4. Shea Langeliers and His Future

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's backstop, Shea Langeliers, has certainly had his name thrown around a bunch recently. Shea was voted onto his first All-Star team this past summer and has made himself known as one of the best catchers in the sport.

The reason that Langeliers' name has been tossed around is because of extension rumors as well as trade rumors. Since the catching market is very slim right now, teams are salivating over the thought of adding Shea to their lineup.

If the A's use the lack of catchers on the market to leverage a crazy return, the team could potentially land a bunch of young controllable arms. Since pitching is a huge weakness for the club, they could definitely look into trading Langeliers. Shea's value could potentially be the highest it will ever be.

3. Nick Kurtz

Jun 12, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of things for A's fans to be thankful for, and Nick Kurtz is certainly one of those people. Ever since Kurtz was drafted in the first round just a couple of summers ago, he has been unreal for the organization.

In 2025, his rookie season, he would have a historic season in a lot of different ways, and would go on to bring home the American League Rookie of the Year award.

Kurtz would follow it up with a strong sophomore season where he would make his first All-Star team. The Wake Forest product was set to be the American League's starting first baseman, but an injury sidelined him from making the start in his home state of Pennsylvania.

With all of the amazing moments we have seen from Nick Kurtz to this point, A's fans are very thankful for having an awesome player like Nick Kurtz on their team.

2. The Upcoming Move to Las Vegas

Aug 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Las Vegas patch on the uniform of an Athletics player is seen before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the A's moved out of Oakland after spending 57 seasons there, obviously some fans were disappointed.

However, the club's move to Las Vegas brings lots of excitement and opportunity for the future of the organization. Las Vegas has become quite the sports city since the Raiders moved in from Oakland, and they got an expansion hockey team in the form of the Golden Knights.

The club is getting a brand new $2+ billion stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, and now there is a huge opportunity to spread the amazing game of baseball to Sin City.

With lots of tourists and sports fans in Las Vegas, the team has a huge opportunity to grow the fan base while offering new experiences to longtime fans. The stadium has been progressing a lot over the past months, and A's fans should be thankful for the team's new start in Vegas.

1. New Leadership in the A's Front Office

Introducing Taylor Smith, President of Baseball Operations 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/3g1GrQiIta — Athletics (@Athletics) October 21, 2026

Every fan hates losing. Unfortunately, the last leadership in the A's front office, led by GM David Forst, was not great. The club hasn't reached the playoffs since the shortened 2020 season, and that marked the end of competitive play for the team for a handful of seasons.

Because of the rough play over those seasons, the A's elected to mutually part ways with their longtime general manager this summer and replaced him with a couple of bright young minds this offseason.

In October, the A's announced that Boston's former assistant GM, Taylor Smith, would be taking over as the team's President of Baseball Operations.

Then Earlier this month, Taylor Smith and the organization elected to add former Brewers' senior vice president of player development, Cam Castro. Castro has an extensive pitching background and will look to rebuild the A's pitching staff before the 2027 season.

The MLB lockout is expected to start on December 1st at 11:59 pm, so free agency has been slow for most teams. With the new CBA rules possibly changing following the lockout, we could see teams waiting out any major signings until the lockout is completed.

However, the A's seem to be in good hands with Smith and Castro. Both of them seem very ready to build a competitive squad for the 2027 season and, of course, for the exciting Las Vegas years ahead.

With a bunch of bright young minds in the A's front office, paired up with the amazing young talent on the field, there is a lot for A's fans to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

I know I am certainly thankful for everyone who reads and supports the A's on SI, and I hope everyone has a happy and safe holiday with their families!