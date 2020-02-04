‘Powerful’ Swing Isn’t Among ‘Sweet Things’ Franmil Reyes Cut Out This Winter

Franmil Reyes spent this winter following through on the New Year’s resolutions many of us have already forgotten — drinking more water and cutting out “the sweet things.”

“Which I miss a lot,” he said with a giant grin.

Sacrifices were made by Reyes in an attempt to be more than just the Indians’ designated hitter for 150 games this upcoming season. Cleveland wants to give him more of a legitimate shot in the outfield, and in their opinion, that was going to require a bit more quickness and agility on his part.

Reyes appears to have done the early work to make that possible. But whether the 18 pounds he’s dropped this offseason translate into making him a better defender or serve as just another entry into the always-popular but often meaningless best shape of his life spring training journal remains to be seen.

(Not every player spouting positive things this spring is actually in line for a career year, after all.)

“I honestly feel faster,” Reyes said.

He’ll soon get a chance to prove it.

Terry Francona indicated that the 24-year-old will play almost entirely in the corner outfield spots in Goodyear, Arizona, something that Reyes said he’ll love.

The team would love it even more if he proves capable of manning a defensive slot, as keeping him in left or right field would open up the lineup for additional flexibility and improve their outfield outlook.

That said, it’s hard to ignore that he’s been rated six outs below average in limited outfield duty over the past two years, per Statcast, while posting a -11 defensive runs saved for the Padres in right field last year prior to the trade to Cleveland.

He also finished in the bottom 18 percent of baseball last year in outfielder jump, per Baseball Savant. (Jump is defined as "How many feet did he cover in the right direction in the first three seconds after pitch release?") So, there are certainly reasons to ponder if a lighter Reyes is an improved Reyes.

“There’s a trade off” Francona said. “You move that DH spot around a little bit. We can move guys into it to give them some rest. But we also need to catch the ball.”

It should also be noted that Reyes finished within 6 percent of the league average sprint speed last year, according to Statcast, landing between Josh Reddick and Nomar Mazara among right fielders. Though it's not the only element that makes a good outfielder, perhaps some added agility and quickness will help.

Reyes playing defensively, after all, could clear the way for young first baseman Bobby Bradley to compete for a slot on the team or simply present more opportunity for anyone at any position to get at bats (and while we’re at it, the flexibility could provide little excuse as to why they haven’t added another hitter).

But for all of the discussion of how unlinking Reyes from exclusive DH duty could positively impact the roster — he really only has to avoid hurting them defensively for it to make some sense — there’s a lingering and possibly detrimental question that overshadows it all: How, if at all, will a body change impact the thunderous slugger’s swing?

After all, the benefits of keeping Reyes in the field and opening up the DH slot can quickly turn sour if the process takes away from his greatest asset: His ability to clobber opposing pitchers into submission.

“Honestly,” Reyes said, “I was scared of that.”

Not without good reason.

Reyes may not be without flaw as an offensive player — his 28 percent strikeout rate will probably always limit his production to an extent — but when he connects, he’s among baseball’s most fearsome.

Last year, the right-handed hitter finished nine percent above league average in run-creation (wRC+), slugging 37 homers between San Diego and Cleveland. His career 115 wRC+ is essentially where the projections have him for 2020, and a lot of the power comes from an elite ability to hit the ball hard.

Last season, Reyes finished in the 99th percentile in exit velocity, 98th percentile in hard-hit rate (percentage of balls hit 95 mph or harder) and in the 89th percentile in expected slugging percentage, utilizing his combination of launch angle and exit velocity.

He also finished in the top six percent in baseball in barrel rate (barrels are Statcast’s ideal combination of exit velocity and launch angle).

If any of that is impacted by removing anything from his 275-pound frame (or so he’s listed), there’s little chance it would be worth the trade off. Reyes couldn't help but acknowledge that reality. It was something in the back of his mind during a break away from training in December.

Those fears were curtailed in January.

“How I was hitting the ball," Reyes said, "I never hit it like that before. I feel really powerful right now.”

Given the current state of the Tribe’s outfield — quantity, yes, quality, shrug emoji — those words proving true would be a necessity.

Even with some somewhat interesting storylines in the mix this spring, there are far too many questions or unsatisfying answers about the outfield’s floor. Any alteration to the pieces that are supposed to be a given would be tough to overcome.

On the other end of the spectrum, Reyes proving capable of expanding his own ceiling would be a pleasant revelation.

He appears to have done his part. Reyes spent a chunk of the offseason working out at the team complex in the Dominican Republic.

In addition to the 30 minutes of defensive work and agility drills he said were part of his daily routine, he also received tips on his swing and the strike zone from Carlos Santana, who logged some batting practice time with Reyes this winter.

“I tried to take the most advantage I could,” Reyes said. “And this decision was a good one because I really worked hard and I hope this work pays off.”

It could. That's the hope, anyhow. It’s not unreasonable to think Reyes, at just 24 years old, could find ways to become more than just a lumbering DH with clear power and strikeout issues.

The next snapshot of that development will soon come, and it will likely be one of the spring’s most important plots.

“I am happy to say I am in the right spot,” Reyes said. “I feel great and I hope this 2020 (season) is full of blessings.”

Blessings, sure. Outfield work, perhaps.

Sweet things? Just the spot on his menacing bat, he hopes.