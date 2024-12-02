The Reds have a big problem with free agent spending.

For Better or Worse: Reds Must Spend, But They've Gotten it Wrong in Free Agency
The Cincinnati Reds are looking to make a few additions this offseason. Whether the contract is a record-setter or not, the Reds haven't had the best time with multi-year contracts in free agency over the past five years.
Mike Moustakas signed the largest free agent contract for the Reds at four years, $64 million.
Yeah, we’re starting off strong here. Moose amassed -1.6 bWAR in his time in Cincinnati.
Nick Castellanos also signed for four years, $64 million, but he opted out after his second year. Castellanos actually produced more bWAR in his two years as a Red (3.4) than in his three years in Philadelphia (2.4).
Jeimer Candelario checks in with his three year, $45 million dollar deal. He needs a nice bounce back in his second year in Cincy as he put up -0.6 WAR in 2024.
Nick Martinez originally signed a two-year deal, including a player option, that was worth $26 million total, but he declined the player option and instead took the qualifying offer for 2025 at $21.05 million. Martinez is currently the most valuable free agent addition of the Nick Krall era at 4 bWAR.
Shogo Akiyama then follows at three years, $21 million. I really wanted him to work out, but he was a negative bWAR player at -0.3.
Emilio Pagán makes the list at two years, $16 million. The second year was a player option that he picked up. Through various injuries he put up just 0.4 bWAR in 2024.
Wade Miley had a two year, $15 million deal. He was good at 5.2 bWAR for his two seasons.
All total, the seven multi-year free agent deals have put up 10.5 WAR in five years. Aaron Judge put up 10.8 bWAR last year for reference.
If we add in the one-year deals that have been given in this time span, that WAR will look even worse. The Reds MUST get better at how well they spend their money.
