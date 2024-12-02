Inside The Reds

For Better or Worse: Reds Must Spend, But They've Gotten it Wrong in Free Agency

The Reds have a big problem with free agent spending.

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds are looking to make a few additions this offseason. Whether the contract is a record-setter or not, the Reds haven't had the best time with multi-year contracts in free agency over the past five years.

Mike Moustakas signed the largest free agent contract for the Reds at four years, $64 million.

Yeah, we’re starting off strong here. Moose amassed -1.6 bWAR in his time in Cincinnati.

Nick Castellanos also signed for four years, $64 million, but he opted out after his second year. Castellanos actually produced more bWAR in his two years as a Red (3.4) than in his three years in Philadelphia (2.4).

Jeimer Candelario checks in with his three year, $45 million dollar deal. He needs a nice bounce back in his second year in Cincy as he put up -0.6 WAR in 2024.

Nick Martinez originally signed a two-year deal, including a player option, that was worth $26 million total, but he declined the player option and instead took the qualifying offer for 2025 at $21.05 million. Martinez is currently the most valuable free agent addition of the Nick Krall era at 4 bWAR.

Shogo Akiyama then follows at three years, $21 million. I really wanted him to work out, but he was a negative bWAR player at -0.3.

Emilio Pagán makes the list at two years, $16 million. The second year was a player option that he picked up. Through various injuries he put up just 0.4 bWAR in 2024.

Wade Miley had a two year, $15 million deal. He was good at 5.2 bWAR for his two seasons.

All total, the seven multi-year free agent deals have put up 10.5 WAR in five years. Aaron Judge put up 10.8 bWAR last year for reference.

If we add in the one-year deals that have been given in this time span, that WAR will look even worse. The Reds MUST get better at how well they spend their money.

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

