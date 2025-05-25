Inside The Reds

Francona Reacts After Reds Blow Five-Run Lead, Drop 38th Straight Series When Losing Game One

A brutal loss.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks of the mound after speaking with players in the sixth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. Reds won 6-4.
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks of the mound after speaking with players in the sixth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. Reds won 6-4. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Reds offense came alive on Sunday, but the bullpen had one of their worst performances of the season and blew a five-run lead late to drop the series against the Chicago Cubs.

It's the 38th straight series loss for the Reds in which they lose game one of the series. That seems impossible to do.

"Some lineups make you pay for your mistakes more than others," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "This is a good lineup and they feel really good about themselves right now...sometimes you make mistakes against other lineups and you don't pay as much. These guys, when you make mistakes, they hit them out of the ballpark."

Scott Barlow, Graham Ashcraft, Taylor Rogers, and Luis Mey combined to give up eight runs in just three innings of work.

When asked if this team needs to go on a run, Francona wouldn't look that far ahead.

"I think we need to try to win tomorrow," Francona said. "I will always feel that way."

The Reds will head to Kansas City to play the Royals at 4:10 ET on Monday afternoon.

You can listen to Francona and Nick Lodolo's full postgame press conferences below:

