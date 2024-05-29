Here's What Stood Out in Cincinnati Reds' 5-3 Loss to St. Louis Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. They fall to 24-32 on the season.
Here is what stuck out in the loss:
- Frankie Montas worked around a lot of traffic on the bases to still deliver six solid innings.
- The offense was still not good enough. They didn’t come up with enough clutch hits in big situations.
- Elly De La Cruz was the only Red with two hits or more.
- TJ Friedl reached base two times in his return.
- Jonathan India was on base three times, walking twice and adding a hit.
- The offense rallied in the eighth and ninth innings, but it was too little, too late.
- Guys are missing too many hittable pitches right now.
The Reds have an off day on Thursday and will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at 2:20 ET on Friday afternoon. For more on the loss, go here.
