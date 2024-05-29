Inside The Reds

Here's What Stood Out in Cincinnati Reds' 5-3 Loss to St. Louis Cardinals

The offense let down the Reds once again.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) reacts after Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas (28) stole second base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, March 31, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) reacts after Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas (28) stole second base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, March 31, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. They fall to 24-32 on the season.

Here is what stuck out in the loss:

  • Frankie Montas worked around a lot of traffic on the bases to still deliver six solid innings.
  • The offense was still not good enough. They didn’t come up with enough clutch hits in big situations.
  • Elly De La Cruz was the only Red with two hits or more.
  • TJ Friedl reached base two times in his return.
  • Jonathan India was on base three times, walking twice and adding a hit.
  • The offense rallied in the eighth and ninth innings, but it was too little, too late.
  • Guys are missing too many hittable pitches right now.

The Reds have an off day on Thursday and will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at 2:20 ET on Friday afternoon. For more on the loss, go here.

