INSTANT REACTION: Reds Blow Early Five-Run Lead, Fall to Blue Jays 13-9
CINCINNATI -- Honestly, the instant reaction is I don't have a reaction. I'm numb to it by this point, almost used to it.
This Reds team, and this organization, just cannot generate any legitimate momentum like the good organizations in Major League Baseball can. It's frustrating, especially when you consider the illustrious history of this franchise.
The Reds are hitting rock bottom at the worst time. They're 3-10 in their last 13 games. When they reached seven games over .500, the hope was the Reds had still yet to play their best baseball this season. If only that hope was actually realized.
Instead, the Reds have only confirmed who they are. They're average. That's it, and nothing more.
Baseball is supposed to be a fun game. The everyday nature of the game should make it fun for fans of teams to watch them every day for six months. When you watch other teams like the Brewers rip off 27 wins in 31 games, doesn't that make you feel jealous?
Reds fans deserve better. Wednesday night's 13-9 loss is the final blow of the season. I don't know how this team comes back from this. That's two nights in a row where the pitching has failed them. Now the strength of this team is failing them.
This Reds team is built in a way I can't explain. What is their identity? That they fight till the end? Breaking news; that's not an identity. That's an attribute.
Terry Francona was brought here to legitimize the organization. What's happened is that this team looks like they have no idea what they're doing. Are they trying too hard to impress Francona? Is there a confidence issue?
Everyday, I wonder why the heck the lineup is what it is. That's because there's no identity. Players are playing at positions they aren't familiar with. That's a problem.
I feel like I'm going in circles writing this. September should be fun for baseball fans, especially Reds fans. The pride and tradition of this franchise fades to the background with this front office and the way they run the team.
The 50th Anniversary of the Big Red Machine is this season. It's hard to think, with the current state of this organization, that that team even existed.
Frankly, I can't react to the Reds anymore. They are who they are. I'm numb to it. It's not a great feeling.
