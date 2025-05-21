INSTANT REACTION: Reds Drop Series to Pirates, Lose 3-1
CINCINNATI -- This Cincinnati Reds team is a perplexing case study. One week they're really good, and another week they look anemic.
That was the case in the Reds three-game series at the Pittsburgh Pirates this week. Cincinnati dominated the first game, winning 7-1, then dropped the next two games 1-0 and 3-1. The Reds five-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night, and then they lost the series overall to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Even without facing Pirates ace and phenom Paul Skenes, the Reds still couldn't take advantage of playing against a team that is well under .500 and has already fired their manager this season.
The Reds were a game over .500 on Monday night. Less than 48 hours later, they're back under .500. Not to mention, they're staring down six games against the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs over the next week-and-a-half.
Let's look at some takeaways from Wednesday afternoon's 3-1 loss at the Pirates.
Brady Singer Labors Through Five Innings
Singer didn't have nearly close to his best stuff on Wednesday afternoon. That said, he still found way to get through five innings and keep the game close.
Only 57 of Singer's 102 pitches were for strikes, and he walked four Pirates hitters against three strikeouts.
Singer has now gone three straight starts pitching five innings or fewer, which comes after three straight starts of six innings spanning late April and early May. He hasn't pitched seven innings since his first start of the season back on August 31st against the Texas Rangers.
Lineup Goes Ice Cold Again
Aside from a few hitters in the Reds lineup, it was mostly anemic Wednesday afternoon. Forget this team not being good with runners in scoring position. The Reds only had four such chances the entire game Wednesday afternoon. It's simply very difficult to win games when you only have four chances with runners in scoring position. That makes it easier for opposing pitchers to get into a rhythm.
The Reds lineup went just 4-29 on Wednesday, working just three walks against eight strikeouts.
Missed Opportunities on the Basepaths
Stop me if you've heard this before. On Wednesday, the Reds had two costly mistakes on the basepaths that cost them runs and the opportunity to have runners in scoring position.
In the top of the sixth, Spencer Steer walked with two outs. Tyler Stephenson followed with a double down the left field line. Steer was waved home by third base coach J.R. House, but he was thrown out on a well-executed defensive play by the Pirates.
One inning later, Will Benson came off the bench as a pinch hitter. He was hit by a pitch with two outs, which put him on first with TJ Friedl coming to bat. Benson, though, attempted to steal second and was thrown out by Pirates catcher Henry Davis.
Being thrown out at the plate and caught stealing in a two-run game is brutal. This team simply doesn't have the lineup depth to overcome baserunning mistakes.
Notes and observations
- The Reds have now lost 44 of their last 62 games at PNC Park.
- Cincinnati allowed just five runs in three games at Pittsburgh... and lost two of them.
- In the last week, the Reds have lost a series to the Pirates and Chicago White Sox
On deck
The Reds are back home this weekend for a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Friday's game is a night game and Fireworks Friday night at Great American Ball Park. Saturday's game is an afternoon, 4:10 game- the first 4:10 Saturday game since the second game of the season- while Sunday's game is a 1:40 start time.
Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo will be the Reds starting pitchers this series, as the Reds look to gain ground on the Cubs in the NL Central.
