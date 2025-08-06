INSTANT REACTION: Spencer Steer's Big Night Leads Reds to 5-1 Win Over Cubs
CINCINNATI -- Give this Reds team credit for once again responding to adversity.
Spencer Steer's three-run home run in the top of the seventh broke a 1-1 tie and propelled the Reds to a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night.
The Reds and Cubs are now tied 4-4 in the season series, and the Reds are also now back to a season-high six games over .500 at 60-54.
All-Star right-hander Zack Littell, acquired leding up to the trade deadline, shined in his Reds debut Tuesday night and earned the win.
Now, the Reds can go for a sweep at Wrigley Field Wednesday afternoon as they look to make a further dent in the NL Wild Card race.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Tuesday night's 5-2 Reds win over the Cubs.
Zach Littell Shines In Reds Debut
Nearly a week after the Reds acquired him in a trade deadline deal, Littell made his first start with the Reds Tuesday night and pitched incredibly.
LIttell struck out eight Cubs hitters in seven innings of work. He allowed just one earned run on three hits and two walks, throwing 63 of his 92 pitches for strikes.
Most importantly, Littell going seven innings allowed the Reds bullpen to only have to pitch two innings Tuesday night after two lengthy outings the previous two games.
It's only one start, but Littell is making the Reds look good on their deadline deal to acquire the former Tampa Bay Rays right-hander.
Spencer Steer's Big Night At The Plate
Steer has bounced back really nicely after a slow start to the season. Tuesday night was another big night at the plate for the Reds first baseman, driving in four runs.
His biggest hit was a three-run home-run in the top of the seventh inning that broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Reds a 4-1 lead. That hit came after an RBI single in the top of the fifth broke a scoreless tie and gave the Reds a 1-0 lead.
The Reds first baseman is now up to 13 home runs and 50 RBIs this season, with a .239 batting average and a .699 OPS.
Notes And Observations
- Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, another trade deadline acquisition, made a great bare-handed play at third base for the first out in the bottom of the seventh.
- Cubs left-handed starter Shota Imanaga pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits and striking out seven. He threw 65 of his 92 pitches for strikes.
- Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar, the third player the Reds acquired at the trade dealine, had two hits Tuesday night.
- The Cubs only run came on a solo home run by third baseman Mike Shaw in the bottom of the fifth.
- The Reds went 3-5 with runners in scoring position and left just four runners on base.
- The Cubs went 0-6 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.
- Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal drove in the Reds fifth run with a sacrafice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
On Deck
The series finale between the Reds and Cubs is Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
All-Star left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.15 ERA) will start for the Reds against Cubs right-hander (5-3, 3.42 ERA).
First pitch is at 2:20 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
