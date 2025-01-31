One Trade That Makes Sense for the Cincinnati Reds to Upgrade Infield
The Cincinnati Reds are unsettled with their outlook at third base. There are plenty of reasons as to why and the upgrades they could look for have one clear answer.
Noelvi Marte’s suspension for PED’s has really set him back. Before it happened, he had a 16-game hitting streak and looked like the heir to the Reds third base spot for years to come.
Everything cratered after his return from suspension. He couldn’t hit, he couldn’t field, and he barely got on base. He looked awful.
Now the alternatives aren’t as inspiring, either. Santiago Espinal looked solid, but most options do when compared to Marte. The Reds don’t seem to like the thought of Jeimer Candelario at third base and while Gavin Lux has been rumored to be an option there—he has never played the position at MLB level.
There’s a world where nothing is wrong with Matt McLain’s shoulder and he slots into shortstop while Elly De La Cruz makes a move to third base, but that sounds more like a dream than reality.
So let’s trade for one, huh? There have been a few options discussed as to who the Reds could go after. All are via trade, so don’t go thinking you will see me write about Alex Bregman.
There are four trade options I have looked at: Alec Bohm, Luis Rengifo, Jace Jung, and Josh Smith. Considering the player, what it will take to trade for them, and their fit with the Reds, I like Jung the most.
He has all his years of team control left and his scouting report is glowing on how well he can hit. The glove isn’t quite so polished, but maybe that is something Terry Francona can help him develop. The key here is he will be a lineup anchor for years to come.
Some may wonder at Jung’s availability but there is a key factor here. I believe if the Reds offer the Tigers a pitching upgrade and Detroit signs Bregman off the free agent pile, the Reds could get this done.
Jung also seemingly would cost less than if the Reds went after Bohm. One rumored trade for Bohm was Spencer Steer and Nick Lodolo. Bohm is not a good enough player to justify trading away that much talent for.
There have also been rumors the Reds could land Jung with just Lodolo, but I wonder if they could negotiate that to a prospect package headlined by Chase Petty? I’d be really excited if that were the case.
Regardless, trading Lodolo would be a trade from a position of strength. If the Reds then take that trade and create another strength on the infield, then they are cooking with gas heading into spring training.
