Reds Beat Twins For Fourth Straight Win, Nick Lodolo and Terry Francona React

The Reds have won four straight series.

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Will Benson (30) hits an RBI base hit in the third inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 in a shortened game on Wednesday night.

After a lengthy rain delay, Nick Lodolo gave up a home run to Twins' leadoff hitter Byron Buxton, but settled down nicely to give up just two runs on three hits over six innings.

"I think I was about 50 percent on first pitch strikes so I was able to get back in counts really well," Lodolo said. "I think I was getting to two strikes...I was able to just mix and match a little bit."

Reds manager Terry Francona had high praise for the left-hander.

"Other than the first pitch of the game he was really good," Francona said. "You try to get ahead with a fastball, we've seen Buxton do that before. After that, boy he was good."

Spencer Steer gave the Reds a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first, a lead they never surrendered.

Lodolo said the offense is contagious right now.

"Yeah, absolutely. They are passing it along to the next guy. They are taking great at-bats and playing great defense. When you're doing that, it's contagious all around. It's fun to see those guys get in there and swing it."

You can watch Francona and Lodolo's full postgame interviews below:

