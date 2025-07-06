Reds Manager Terry Francona and Chase Burns Discuss 3-1 Loss to Philadelphia Phillies
When Austin Hays hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning against Phillies starting pitcher Zach Wheeler, it felt like the Reds may need to hold it to a 1-0 score if they wanted to win.
However, the Phillies answered in the bottom of the fifth when Kyle Schwarber took a Sam Moll fastball into the right field gap, scoring Brandon Marsh.
Chase Burns gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings in a nice bounce-back start. He allowed the first two batters of the game to reach base, but then struck out Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, and Nick Castellanos to escape the jam.
"Sometimes, I can come out there a little juiced up," Burns said. "Just taking a deep breath and taking it pitch by pitch and getting one out at a time."
In the eighth, Bryson Stott hit a two-run home run to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead off of Tony Santillan.
"You know what, he's been so good and will be so good," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "He just left a fastball in the wrong place."
Wheeler did not allow another hit and pitched a complete game, striking out 12 and not walking a single batter.
"He's got all the weapons," Francona said. "You don't see guys going out there for the ninth too often anymore. That was impressive."
You can watch Francona and Burns's full interviews below:
