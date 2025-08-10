Reds Outfielder Noelvi Marte Redeems Himself with Three-Double Performance in Win Over Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds broke their three-game losing skid on Saturday night with a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates
With nobody out in a 0-0 game, Jared Triolo hit a fly ball to right field that had a catch probability of 95% according to MLB.com, but Noelvi Marte took a poor route to the ball and it landed over his head. Triolo would score later in the inning.
Marte has just recently made the switch from third base to the outfield and those moments are going to happen from time to time.
"At the beginning, it was kind of hard," Marte said through interpreter Tomas Vera. "It wasn't easy for me in the beginning. I've been working with CC a lot, he's been giving me a lot of tips. I feel more comfortable and relaxed now. When you play infield in the big leagues, after that, you can play any other position. It's more comfortable."
In the bottom of the fourth with two outs and Spencer Steer on first base, Marte hit a double down the left field line that scored Steer and tied the game at one.
In the seventh inning, Marte lead off the inning with another double down the left field line. He woudl come around to score on a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly that would give the Reds the lead.
"When he hit the ball the other way hard, then they come in and you keep it fair," Francona said about Marte. "He had some really good at-bats. I was actually pleased, after the one ball where he didn't take a real good route, I knew going back was going to be the hardest thing for him, but then the next two balls he beat it to the spot. He's making adjustments, which is really good."
Marte doubled again in the ninth.
You can listen to Marte, Francona, Emilio Pagan, and Nick Martinez's postgame comments below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast