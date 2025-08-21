Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 20, 2025

Huge game from Mason Neville., Sal Stewart stays hot.

Ricky Logan

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates were in action on Wednesday. Here are the top performances from those games:

Louisville Bats (53-69) Lost 7-5

  • Blake Dunn went 2-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a two run home run, a walk and two runs scored.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-2.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Yosver Zulueta pitched two innings with five strikeouts.
  • Zach Maxwell pitched one inning with two hits and a strikeout.

Chattanooga Lookouts (62-49) Won 6-3

  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored.
  • Cam Collier went 1-3 with two walks, a RBI and a run scored.
  • Jay Allen II went 2-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
  • Trevor Kuncl pitched one inning with three hits, three runs, a walk and a strikeout.
  • Austin Hendrick went 1-5 with three strikeouts.
  • TJ Sikkema pitched five inning with six hits, a walk and a strikeout.

Dayton Dragons (37-75) Won 2-1

  • Johnny Ascanio went 2-4 with a run scored.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
  • John Michael Faile went 1-3 with a solo home run.
  • Anthony Stephan went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Luke Hayden pitched 5 2/3 innings with six hits, one run, two walks and five strikeouts.

Daytona Tortugas (56-60) Won 8-4

  • Mason Neville went 4-4 with a three-run home run, a double, a walk, and two runs scored. His home run was his first as a professional.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a two-run home run and two walks.
  • Tyson Lewis went 2-5 with a triple, RBI and a run scored.
  • Kien Vu went 1-5 with an RBI, stolen base and a run scored.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 1-5 with a stolen base and an RBI.
  • Kyle Henley went 2-2 with three walks, three stolen bases, a double and two runs scored.
  • Beau Blanchard pitched 5 1/3 innings with four hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors