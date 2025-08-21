Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 20, 2025
Four Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates were in action on Wednesday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (53-69) Lost 7-5
- Blake Dunn went 2-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
- Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a two run home run, a walk and two runs scored.
- Rece Hinds went 1-2.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Yosver Zulueta pitched two innings with five strikeouts.
- Zach Maxwell pitched one inning with two hits and a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (62-49) Won 6-3
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored.
- Cam Collier went 1-3 with two walks, a RBI and a run scored.
- Jay Allen II went 2-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched one inning with three hits, three runs, a walk and a strikeout.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-5 with three strikeouts.
- TJ Sikkema pitched five inning with six hits, a walk and a strikeout.
Dayton Dragons (37-75) Won 2-1
- Johnny Ascanio went 2-4 with a run scored.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
- John Michael Faile went 1-3 with a solo home run.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Luke Hayden pitched 5 2/3 innings with six hits, one run, two walks and five strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (56-60) Won 8-4
- Mason Neville went 4-4 with a three-run home run, a double, a walk, and two runs scored. His home run was his first as a professional.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a two-run home run and two walks.
- Tyson Lewis went 2-5 with a triple, RBI and a run scored.
- Kien Vu went 1-5 with an RBI, stolen base and a run scored.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-5 with a stolen base and an RBI.
- Kyle Henley went 2-2 with three walks, three stolen bases, a double and two runs scored.
- Beau Blanchard pitched 5 1/3 innings with four hits, one walk and six strikeouts.
