Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 6, 2025
There were five games played between the Cincinnati Reds' Minor League affiliates on Wednesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (48-61) Lost Game One 13-2
- Chase Petty pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowed nine hits, nine runs, three home runs, a walk and one strikeout.
- Sal Stewart went 0-3.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-3.
- Will Benson went 1-3.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Ian Gibaut pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing four runs on two hits and two walks
Louisville Bats (48-62) Lost Game Two 9-7
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Sal Stewart went 2-3 with a double, two RBIs and a runs scored.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4 with a double, RBI and a runs scored.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4 with a double and two RBIs.
- Buck Farmer pitched 1/3 of an inning.
- Zach Maxwell pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (53-46) Lost 4-2
- Jay Allen II went 0-4 with a walk.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a triple, a run scored and two strikeouts.
- Cam Collier went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with two walks.
Dayton Dragons (33-67) Won 7-1
- Anthony Stephan went 2-4 with two RBIs.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Ryan McCrystal went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a runs scored.
- Jonathan Harmon pitched 4 2/3 innings allowing three hits, two walks, one run with four strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (47-57) Won 8-5
- Alfredo Duno went 3-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a runs scored.
- Drew Davies went 2-3 with a double, RBI and a stolen base.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-5 with a double and a RBI.
- Bernard Moon went 3-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored.
- Drew Pestka pitched three innings, strikeout out four.
