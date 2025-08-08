Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 7, 2025

Two draft picks make their debut in Daytona. A look down on the farm on Thursday.

Ricky Logan

Jul 22, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four games were played between the Cincinnati Reds' Minor League affiliates on Thursday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (48-63) Lost 9-4

  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-5 with a run scored. 
  • Sal Stewart went 1-2 with two walks. 
  • Will Benson went 0-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. 
  • Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. 
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. 
  • Connor Phillips pitched 1 1/3 innings with a hit, an earned run and three strikeouts. 

Chattanooga Lookouts (53-47) Lost 4-2

  • Jay Allen II went 2-4 with a triple. 
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored. 
  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a RBI. 
  • Austin Hendrick went 0-3 with a walk. 
  • TJ Sikkema pitched five innings, allowed one run on one hit, a walk and five strikeouts. 

Dayton Dragons (33-68) Lost 7-5

  • Anthony Stephan went 1-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. He has an eight game hitting-streak. 
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. 
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a RBI. 
  • Ariel Almonte went 1-4 with a run scored. 
  • Luke Hayden pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowed five hits (two home runs) four runs, four walks and three strikeouts. 

Daytona Tortugas (47-58) Lost 4-1 

  • Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Tyson Lewis went 1-3 with a walk and a run scored. 
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a double and a RBI. 
  • Alfredo Alcantra went 1-3 with a walk. 
  • Mason Neville made his organizational debut as a pinch hitter, he would strikeout. Neville was the Reds’ fourth round draft pick in 2025. 
  • Bernard Moon went 0-3 with a stolen base. 
  • Kien Vu made his organizational debut as a pinch hitter, he would strikeout. Vu was the Reds’ ninth round draft pick in 2025. 

Both DSL Games Were Postponed Due to Weather

