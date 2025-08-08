Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 7, 2025
Four games were played between the Cincinnati Reds' Minor League affiliates on Thursday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (48-63) Lost 9-4
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5 with a run scored.
- Sal Stewart went 1-2 with two walks.
- Will Benson went 0-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored.
- Connor Phillips pitched 1 1/3 innings with a hit, an earned run and three strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (53-47) Lost 4-2
- Jay Allen II went 2-4 with a triple.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a RBI.
- Austin Hendrick went 0-3 with a walk.
- TJ Sikkema pitched five innings, allowed one run on one hit, a walk and five strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (33-68) Lost 7-5
- Anthony Stephan went 1-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. He has an eight game hitting-streak.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Ariel Almonte went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Luke Hayden pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowed five hits (two home runs) four runs, four walks and three strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (47-58) Lost 4-1
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a double and a RBI.
- Alfredo Alcantra went 1-3 with a walk.
- Mason Neville made his organizational debut as a pinch hitter, he would strikeout. Neville was the Reds’ fourth round draft pick in 2025.
- Bernard Moon went 0-3 with a stolen base.
- Kien Vu made his organizational debut as a pinch hitter, he would strikeout. Vu was the Reds’ ninth round draft pick in 2025.
Both DSL Games Were Postponed Due to Weather
