Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From July 31, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates had games on Thursday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (46-59) Won 14-2
- Blake Dunn went 2-3 with three walks, a stolen base, a RBI and three runs scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with a walk, RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.
- Sal Stewart went 2-5 with two doubles,a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
- Chase Petty pitched six innings, allowed four hits, one run, four walks with three strikeouts.
- Connor Phillips pitched one inning, walked one with a strikeout.
- Buck Farmer pitched one inning, allowd a hit, an earned run with a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (52-43) Lost 11-3
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
- Cam Collier went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 0-2.
- Jay Allen II went 2-3 with a home run, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
- TJ Sikkema pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowed five his, seven run (six earned) one walk and had four strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (31-64) Lost 3-2
- Luke Hayden pitched six innings, allowed four hits, two runs, three walks and had one strikeout.
- Ryan McCrystal went 2-4. He is batting .438 with a 1.001 OPS since being promoted to Double-A.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with three strikeouts.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.
- Victor Acosta went 2-4 with a RBI and a stolen base.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-4 with a solo home run.
Daytona Tortugas (45-52) Won 4-2
- Tyson Lewis went 0-4 with three strikeouts and a stolen base.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk.
- Bernard Moon went 1-4.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-2. has a 1.071 OPS since being promoted from the ACL.
- Drew Davies went 0-2 with a walk.
- David Lorduy pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowed one hit, one walk and had seven strikeouts.
DSL Reds (21-19) Won 5-4
- Juan Brown went 2-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk.
- Diorland Zambrano went 2-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Malvin Garcia pitched one inning and struck-out two.
- Nayerich Waterfort went 2-4 with a RBI, a walk and a run scored.
DSL Rojos (17-21) Lost 2-1
- Liberts Aponte went 1-4 with a double and two strikeouts.
- Isaac Garcia went 1-4.
- Diego Muñoz went 0-3 with a walk,
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Iker Redona pitched two innings, allowed a hit, and a run with three strikeouts. Although credited with the loss, the DSL All-Star has a 0.42 ERA in 21 1/3 innings this season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast