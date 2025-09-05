Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 4, 2025
Four games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Thursday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (63-72) Won 4-2
- Tyler Stephenson went 1-2 with a run scored. Tyler caught seven innings before being subbed out in the bottom of the seventh.
- Rece Hinds 2-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored. Hinds is one stolen base shy of a 20/20 season.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-1.
- Luis Mey pitched a scoreless nineth with a hit allowed to earn his eighth save on the year.
Chattanooga Lookouts (68-57) Won 9-5
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a RBI.
- Cam Collier went 3-5 with two runs scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 2-3 with two doubles and five RBIs.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a RBI, walk and two runs scored.
- Jared Lyons pitched 4 2/3 innings with six hits allowed, three runs, two walks and seven strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (49-76) Lost 5-4
- Calos Jorge went 3-4 with a double and a run scored.
- Peyton Stovall went 2-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Alexander Vargas went 1-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Diego Omana went 2-4 with a RBI.
- Nick Sando pitched five innings with two hits allowed, three walks and six strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (65-63) Won 3-1
- Mason Neville went 1-4 with a double and a RBI.
- Kien Vu went 1-5 with a double and a run scored.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with two walks and three strikeouts.
- Ichiro Cano went 2-3 with a double, walk and a RBI.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3 with a walk and a RBI
- Ben Brutti pitched 2 1/3 innings with two hits allowed and three strikeouts.
