Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 4, 2025

The streak is over...

Ricky Logan

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Four games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Thursday. Here are the top performances from those games:

Louisville Bats (63-72) Won 4-2

  • Tyler Stephenson went 1-2 with a run scored. Tyler caught seven innings before being subbed out in the bottom of the seventh.
  • Rece Hinds 2-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored. Hinds is one stolen base shy of a 20/20 season.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-1.
  • Luis Mey pitched a scoreless nineth with a hit allowed to earn his eighth save on the year.

Chattanooga Lookouts (68-57) Won 9-5

  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a RBI.
  • Cam Collier went 3-5 with two runs scored.
  • Austin Hendrick went 2-3 with two doubles and five RBIs.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a RBI, walk and two runs scored.
  • Jared Lyons pitched 4 2/3 innings with six hits allowed, three runs, two walks and seven strikeouts.

Dayton Dragons (49-76) Lost 5-4

  • Calos Jorge went 3-4 with a double and a run scored.
  • Peyton Stovall went 2-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Alexander Vargas went 1-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Diego Omana went 2-4 with a RBI.
  • Nick Sando pitched five innings with two hits allowed, three walks and six strikeouts.

Daytona Tortugas (65-63) Won 3-1

  • Mason Neville went 1-4 with a double and a RBI.
  • Kien Vu went 1-5 with a double and a run scored.
  • Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with two walks and three strikeouts.
  • Ichiro Cano went 2-3 with a double, walk and a RBI.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3 with a walk and a RBI
  • Ben Brutti pitched 2 1/3 innings with two hits allowed and three strikeouts.

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

