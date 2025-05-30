Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Cam Collier and Christian Encarnacion-Strand Homer in Rehab Games

A good sign!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee Cam Collier walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (24-29) Lost 7-4

Blake Dunn went 0-4.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a home run and a walk.
Rece Hinds went 0-3 with a walk.
Zach Maxwell gave up one hit and struck out a batter in a scoreless inning of work.

Dayton Dragons (17-31) Lost 14-1

Leo Balcazar went 2-4
Yerlin Confidant went 2-4
John Michael Faile went 1-4 with a double

Daytona Tortugas (20-28) Lost 4-2

Kyle Henley went 1-4.
Alfredo Duno went 0-2 with two walks.
Carlos Sanchez went 2-4.
Sammy Stafura went 2-4 with a stolen base.
Kenya Huggins gave up three runs on two hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out four.

ACL Reds (9-11) Lost 10-7

Tyson Lewis went 2-5 with a walk.
Anthony Stephan went 1-4.
Cam Collier went 3-4 with a home run
Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-2 with three walks.
Drew Davies went 1-5 with a home run.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

