Former Cincinnati Reds Top 30 Prospect Promoted to High-A Dayton
Cincinnati Reds outfield prospect Esmith Pineda was promoted from Low-A Daytona to High-A Dayton over the weekend.
Pineda was Cincinnati's 28th-ranked prospect in 2024. He struggled last season and fell out of the top 30. However, he's had a nice bounce-back season this year.
"A former standout in international youth competition, Pineda is a compact and strong right-handed hitter," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He has a good feel to hit with the ability to find the barrel consistently while hitting the ball hard. He hasn’t started finding the seats yet, but he did start tapping into his extra-base authority in the ACL with a bunch of doubles. As he moves along, those could translate to long balls and he could eventually have average power."
The 20-year-old is slashing .259/.343/.384 with 29 extra-base hits in 102 games this season.
You can see Daytona's announcement below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast