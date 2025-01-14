Look: MLB Executives Recognize Two Young Cincinnati Reds Prospects
MLB.com recently polled Major League Baseball front office executives and asked which prospects have the best tools.
Rhett Lowder was voted as the prospect with the most pitchability at 34.1%.
"We’re talking not only command and control here, but overall feel for how to mix pitches and set up hitters," wrote MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. "This is the second year in a row Rhett Lowder has led this group, but he more than doubled his vote percentage, from 17% in 2024 to 34.1% now."
Chase Burns made two of the lists.
He garnered 15.2% of the votes for the prospect with the best fastball, finishing second only to Phillies prospect Andrew Painter.
"It will be interesting to see how Chase Burns’ fastball plays at this level," Mayo wrote. "The No. 2 pick in last year’s Draft has plenty of arm strength, but his heater got hit last year at Wake Forest."
The Reds picked Burns with the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Burns also received the second most votes on the prospect with the best secondary pitch at 18.2%.
You can see the full list of results here.
