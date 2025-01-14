Inside The Reds

Look: MLB Executives Recognize Two Young Cincinnati Reds Prospects

Both Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns were near the top of their respective lists.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

MLB.com recently polled Major League Baseball front office executives and asked which prospects have the best tools.

Rhett Lowder was voted as the prospect with the most pitchability at 34.1%.

"We’re talking not only command and control here, but overall feel for how to mix pitches and set up hitters," wrote MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. "This is the second year in a row Rhett Lowder has led this group, but he more than doubled his vote percentage, from 17% in 2024 to 34.1% now."

Chase Burns made two of the lists.

He garnered 15.2% of the votes for the prospect with the best fastball, finishing second only to Phillies prospect Andrew Painter.

"It will be interesting to see how Chase Burns’ fastball plays at this level," Mayo wrote. "The No. 2 pick in last year’s Draft has plenty of arm strength, but his heater got hit last year at Wake Forest."

The Reds picked Burns with the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Burns also received the second most votes on the prospect with the best secondary pitch at 18.2%.

You can see the full list of results here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors