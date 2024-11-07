Inside The Reds

Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Christian Encarnacion-Strand Returns to Lineup

Encarnacion-Strand missed most of the season with a hand injury.

Apr 25, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) catches a pop up hit by Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Five Reds players saw action in Wednesday's Arizona Fall League game between the Desert Dogs and the Saguaros.

Tyler Callihan played left field and went 0-4.

Edwin Arroyo played shortstop and went 1-4 with a double.

Matt McLain played second base and struggled at the plate, going 0-4 with four strikeouts.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a setback with his hand injury, but made his return to the lineup on Wednesday afternoon. He was the designated hitter and went 0-4 with two strikeouts.

Jose Acuna started and gave up one run over three innings. The right-hander gave up just two hits and struck out six.

The Desert Dogs lost 5-0 and fell to 13-12 on the season.

