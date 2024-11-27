Brady Singer on Joining Reds, Being Traded for Jonathan India, Pitching at Great American Ballpark and More
The Reds traded Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to the Royals for Brady Singer last week.
On Wednesday, Singer joined Foul Territory to discuss the trade.
"A little bit of change in my offseason plans here," Singer said. "I heard the rumors about a week or two ago and tried not to look into it too much, but I kind of thought this was a possibility, but I didn't know if it would happen or not."
Singer mentioned he's excited to meet his new teammates and that the Reds are a young team with a lot of talent.
"I am really excited to join this team. It's a young team with a lot of talent, kind of like the Royals have been the past couple of years. I am really excited."
Singer also talked about how wild it was to be traded for Jonathan India. They were college teammates.
"It's kind of crazy to be traded with India," Singer said. "He is one of my really good friends. We played a while in college together and have kept up with each other throughout our pro careers."
Singer was asked about going from one of the friendliest pitcher ballparks (Kuaffman Stadium) in the game to one of the friendliest hitter ballparks (Great American Ball Park).
"Obviously, you'll try to keep the ball on the ground a little bit more, but I am not going to try to reinvent everything that I've done," Singer said. "I've been working on some things here in the offseason, pitches-wise, trying to setup left-handers a little bit better than I have done in the past. I am just trying to improve on some different pitches, some different shapes, and some different offerings that I can work on."
You can watch the full interview here.
