Cincinnati Reds Back Elly De La Cruz After Sister's Death: 'He's Our Guy'
Just one day after Elly De La Cruz's sister Genelis De La Cruz passed away, the 23-year-old insisted to play in the series finale against the Cubs on Sunday.
“We just told him we will support whatever he needs to do," Reds manager Terry Francona told Mark Sheldon before the game. "He wants to play today and then we’ll go from there,"
In the sixth inning, with the Reds trailing 5-0, De La Cruz launched a 117.4 mph home run off a 3-2 fastball from Jameson Taillon that just stayed fair. As he always does, De La Cruz pointed to the sky with a heart while crossing home plate.
When asked how De La Cruz was able to have such a strong game under those circumstances, Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez had high praise for the youngster.
"Yeah, I mean he posts, man," Martinez said. "He goes out there every day, plays incredible defense, and puts together good at-bats. He's one of our guys...He's our guy."
De La Cruz honored his sister Genelis by writing her name on his cleats.
“It’s hard. We care so much about playing the game and winning. But in a hurry, you’re reminded of what’s really important," Francona continued. "I think everybody kind of kept their head on a swivel with him today, just trying to take care of him.”
Jim Day reported on the broadcast yesterday that not all of the players had heard the news before the game. As it started to get around the clubhouse, more and more teammates started to come up to De La Cruz and let him know they are there for him.
“Whatever he needed, being there for him,” Brent Suter told Charlie Goldsmith. “I didn’t want to overdo it. It was hugs, taps, ‘God bless you man. We’re with you. I’m so sorry.’ That’s all you can say. Everyone grieves in their own way. I’m sure he’s going to take some time to grieve.”
The Reds lost to the Cubs 7-3, but on Sunday, it was about way more than just baseball.
