Cincinnati Reds Have Among MLB's Worst in Key Stat Over Past Decade
The Cincinnati Reds are 18-21 since the All-Star break and have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine.
They have not had a winning record in the second half since the 2013 season.
Since 2014, the Reds have the third-lowest win percentage in the second half of the season at .422, behind only the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins according to Matt Wilkes.
"It's tough sledding right now, we have got to fight through it," Reds manager Terry Francona said after Saturday's loss.
The Reds will look to avoid being swept for the second consecutive series on Sunday afternoon. They are 68-68 and now five games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
