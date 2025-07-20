Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Infielder Gets Start at New Position on Sunday

Whoa!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) walk off single off of a fielding error by Colorado Rockies shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) in the ninth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 12, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) walk off single off of a fielding error by Colorado Rockies shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) in the ninth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 12, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte is in the lineup and batting seventh today, but there is a kicker. He is playing right field.

Yesterday, it was noted that Marte had been taking some reps in the outfield to offer the Reds some more flexibility with their lineups, especially against left-handed pitching.

“It’s another option for us out there,”Cowgill told Charlie's Chalkboard. “Especially against a lefty, it gives us a chance to put Espinal at third and get all of our righties out there. You’ve seen (Marte) play, he’s a good enough athlete to get it figured out. He has a cannon. He has all of the physical attributes. Now, it’s about practicing.”

The Mets are starting left-handed pitcher David Peterson on Sunday, and Espinal and Marte are both in the starting lineup.

You can see the full lineup below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News