Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Austin Hays

The Reds are hoping for the best.

May 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) hits a one run sacrifice fly against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Austin Hays left Wednesday's game against the Royals after fouling a ball off of his foot. Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona provided an update on the outfielder when talking to reporters after the game.

"We got him x-rayed, but it's inconclusive," Francona said. "We are going to get him scanned tomorrow morning at nine. You could tell he was hurting."

The 29-year-old has been one of Cincinnati's best hitters this season, slashing 308/.346/.564 with 15 extra-base hits in 30 games.

If Hays were to miss much time, it would be a big blow for the Reds offense.

You can watch Francona's full postgame interview below:

