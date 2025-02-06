Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Pipe Dream Over: Pete Alonso Signing 2-Year, $54 Million Contract With New York Mets

This is a bummer, even if it was always unrealistic.

James Rapien

Apr 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) tags Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) out at first in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Well, it was a fun thought.

Pete Alonso signing with the Reds was always unlikely, but it would've been fun.

The All-Star slugger agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal with the Mets according to Jon Heyman. He returns to New York.

Part of me thought history could repeat itself. The Reds traded for Greg Vaughn 26 years ago and even though he was only in Cincinnati for one season, he made the most of it, hitting 45 homers and finishing with 118 RBI.

Adding Alonso at this stage of the offseason would've felt similar. Pairing a proven All-Star with all of the young talent on the roster—including a budding superstar in Elly De La Cruz would've given the entire city a much needed jolt with spring training workouts set to begin next week.

It isn't a surprise. The Mets were always expected to re-sign Alonso, but the idea of him ending up in Cincinnati on a prove-it contract sounded so much better.

James Rapien
